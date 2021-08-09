CONWAY — Police say a 37-year-old man drowned at North Conway's Echo Lake State Park last Saturday afternoon.
On Aug. 7 at approximately 4:48 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call regarding a possible drowning in Echo Lake. Vinod Varadharajan of Bedford was attempting to assist another swimmer when he went underwater and did not resurface.
He was quickly located by good Samaritans and brought to shore where CPR was performed, said Marine Patrol. When emergency crews arrived, they transported him to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the GoFundMe page set up by Varadharajan's friend, the 37-year-old native of India worked for Fidelity Investments.
The page, "In memory of Vinod Varadharajan," It says he leaves his wife, Harini, and 8-year-old daughter, Athulya. The page had raised about $40,000 by early Monday afternoon.
It said Varadharajan grew up in Chennai in eastern India. He came to the United States in 2017 to pursue a career in investment management. He was working at quantitative analyst at Fidelity.
"Among his friends he has always been known as the nice guy — soft manners combined with a firm belief in right vs. wrong," said the page. "The shock of his passing has left a huge void in the lives he has impacted."
Reached for comment, Fidelity offered this statement: "Vinod was a wonderful colleague and will be deeply missed by his team members and all who have interacted with him at Fidelity. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this very sad time."
Echo Lake covers 16 acres, with an average depth of 7 feet and a maximum depth of 10 feet, according to Fish and Game.
On Monday, Brent Wucher, New Hampshire State Parks spokesperson, said the park doesn't have lifeguards and there are signs to warn park users of that fact.
"Like all swimming locations in New Hampshire, we have had a difficult time finding lifeguards for or inland beaches this year," sad Wucher. "We posted all our inland beaches 'no lifeguard on duty' (and) 'swim at your own risk.'"
Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and State Police Troop E, Conway Police, Conway Fire and Echo Lake State Park personnel.
The incident is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected, state police said.
Anyone who has further information or who witnessed it is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Scott McLain at (603) 227-2118 or by email at scott.a.mcLain@dos.nh.gov.
