CONWAY — Three longtime educators — Marj Allen, a mathematics teacher at Kennet High School; Kim Mathison, a sixth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School; and Reed VanRossum a language arts teacher at Kennett Middle School — have applied for and been granted early retirement.
The Conway School Board voted unanimously (5-0, board members Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace were unable to attend) to accept their requests Monday night.
Allan, 55, has been with the Conway School District since 2002; Mathison, 57, since 2002; and Van Possum, 57, since 2003. The trio will retire in June.
“All a great staff members who will be sorely missed,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said Monday. “I recommend that the Conway School Board approve the early retirement requests of Marj Allan, Kim Mathison and Reed Van Rossum to be effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.”
“Can we say no,” asked Chairman Joe Lentini jokingly, adding, “We thank them for their service and wish them well the rest of this school year.”
The contract with the Conway Education Association teachers union requires the board to accept three early retirement requests per year, but it can accept more if it chooses.
"The negotiated agreement with the Conway Education Association provides for early retirement under certain conditions that require that teachers be at the top of their tracks on salary schedule; have taught at least 20 years, with 10 in Conway; and submit requests prior to Nov. 15," Richard said in his report to the school board.
“I can understand people looking to retire early,” he said, “especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic and what they’ve been through the last couple of years.”
There is no mandatory age to retire in the district or state.
In the contract agreement, if approved for early retirement, retiring teachers age 55-58 will receive 30 percent of their last salary for a five-year period, and teachers age 59-63 get 25 percent of their last salary annually until age 65.
Over one three-year stretch, 2008-10, 23 teachers applied for and were granted early retirement.
Then-Superintendent Carl Nelson said a prime reason for the large volume of requests in 2008 and 2009 was "a concern over a health subsidy, which the state may be changing in the near future."
Retirement health insurance is also mentioned in the contract, which basically says retirees with 10 years in the system will receive health insurance for themselves (not their spouses or families) equal to what active teachers get.
Employees hired after June 30, 2000, must have taught in the district for at least 15 years to be eligible for the retirement benefits.
The district is projected to pay $2.5 million in retiree health benefits if the 2021-22 budget is approved next April.
A three-year teacher contract approved by voters in 2016 phases out retiree health insurance benefits for employees hired after 2007 and continues to phase out longevity benefits.
Richard said more than 150 people currently receive retiree benefits.
"Jim (Hill, director of administrative services) did a study of that, and five years ago, 2012-16, we went from about 106 who were 65 years and older to 50 more people joining that,” Richard told the Conway Municipal Budget Committee last January. “Now it's up to about 156-157 people within that 65-plus. ... We did not project, or somebody didn't project 10 years ago, that we would have this number of retirees. We're trying to control those costs and put those measures back into place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.