CONWAY — In June, three women allegedly took a bakery truck for a joy ride, during which they struck the Saco Covered Bridge and two vehicles parked at Davis Park.
By Monday all three bakery truck theft suspects had turned themselves in to police.
One of the suspects, Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn., was charged with a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a violation-level charge of reckless driving.
The incident occurred June 25, and the arrest was made July 18 when Mammay turned herself in to police.
Mammay is scheduled for arraignment in Conway District Court on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m
Two other women — Kelly Lafazia, 44, of Foster, R.I., and Dawn Silva, 50, North Attleboro, Mass. — were sought in connection to the June 25 incident and turned themselves in. They were charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and were bailed also with a court date of Sept. 6 in Conway’s Circuit Court.
According to Detective Sgt. Jon Hill, Conway police received a report from witnesses on June 25. Police posted photos taken from surveillance footage showing several individuals dressed in beach attire and carrying tubes and inflatable watercraft near the white box truck.
One of the photos posted on the police Facebook post showed a woman in a bathing suit behind the wheel of the white truck.
Another photo showed the same woman carrying a cooler with another woman in the Davis Park parking lot in front of three other bathing suit-attired females, one of whom is carrying what appears to be an inflatable water chair.
Hill said the bakery truck was abandoned at the site and police impounded it.
He said it had been discovered missing from nearby Country Kitchen Lepage Bakeries of 50 White Mountain Highway in Conway Village, after which an employee called the Conway police to report the theft.
Lepage’s is home to a Tastykake outlet located at the northern end of Conway Marketplace. It is directly across the river from Davis Park. The photo from the security footage shows a Tastykake logo located above the cab of the truck.
