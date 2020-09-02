OSSIPEE — A second Carroll County nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the administrator announced Wednesday afternoon.
Mountain View Community is a 103-bed facility in Ossipee. Last Friday, the National Guard said four staff members and one resident had tested positive for the virus. All but one staff member was asymptomatic. That staff member has been recovering.
On Wednesday, Nursing Home Administrator Howie Chandler said there was another case.
“We were notified today by Huggins Hospital that another resident has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Chandler. “This brings us to a total of two residents.”
Huggins’ Vice President of Strategy & Community Relations Monika O’Clair said, “If a person comes to Huggins Hospital for a COVID-19 test and they are over 18 years of age, they will receive the Nasopharyngeal Swab to collect the sample for testing.” O’Clair said that swab goes in deeply.
Chandler spoke to commissioners Wednesday. “Every staff member, every shift we screen at the front door for temperature, symptoms, signs, even transmission character in terms of where they’ve been and what they’ve they’ve done,” said Chandler. “Somebody can do everything right, wear their mask at home and when they’re out shopping, do everything right and still become infected ... It came in somehow.”
Commissioner Amanda Bevard asked how long until everyone will be better and Chandler said he wasn’t sure.
“There are things that don’t make sense to us about a situation here,” said Chandler.
“To have three staff members and one resident test positive be asymptomatic is beating all kinds of odds.”
Residents, some of whom can’t go outside for visits, are getting weary of the social isolation the virus has caused, Chandler said. He said that pandemic planning has long occurred at the nursing home. He said a pandemic is usually planned to last up to six weeks not months like this one.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) praised the Mountain View staff for their handling of the situation. “I just want you to know how how much confidence we have in you and the staff, and how much appreciation we have and how proud we are,” said McCarthy. “Great job.”
