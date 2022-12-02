JACKSON — A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting in which a woman was seriously injured, police said.
On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Jackson police responded to a report of a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 north of Jackson Village.
The initial investigation showed a 23-year-old female was seriously injured at the scene. Emergency aid was rendered and she was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Memorial Hospital did not provide her status on Friday.
Investigation by Jackson police, the Carroll County Attorney’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, resulted in the arrest of Brandon Mitchell, 21, of Jackson.
Mitchell was charged with domestic violence-first degree assault and domestic violence-involving the use of a firearm.
“There is no specific threat to the Jackson community with regards to this case,” said Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.
“The case remains active and ongoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty,” Perley said.
On Friday, Mitchell was being held at the Carroll County Jail on preventative detention. He has the right to a future bail hearing.
The criminal complaints were filed by County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi. They were for “special felonies.” Both complaints say Mitchell shot his victim with a firearm.
The probable cause statement, in which police provide details of the case, was sealed and unavailable through the New Hampshire Judicial Branch kiosk.
The difference between the two charges is based on the defendant’s alleged state of mind. The first-degree assault charge says he “knowingly” shot the woman with a firearm. The domestic violence charge alleges he “recklessly” shot her.
It appears from the criminal complaint that the charges could carry possible 20-year sentences.
The complaints said Mitchell and the woman were intimate partners, family or household members.
On his request for bail paperwork, Mitchell wrote he worked at Attitash Mountain. He also listed a Portsmouth address as where he would be released.
The Dana Place, a former inn, was turned into residences after extensive renovations in 2019 by developer Richard Levine.
The Dana Place subdivision dates back to when Malcolm and Betty Jennings owned the property.
On Jan. 16, 1985, a home next to the inn was the scene of a murder involving then-inn owners Elizabeth “Betty” Jennings, 49, and her husband, Malcolm Jennings, 54. They were allegedly killed by Glyde Earl Meek, 49, the boyfriend of their 21-year-old daughter, Page. About a week later, the charred remains of Page and Meek were discovered in a burned shack in a field near High Springs, Fla.
Note: Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or the chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
