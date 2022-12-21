CONWAY — A second Eagle is about to take flight on the world biathlon stage.
Sean Doherty, a three-time Olympian from Center Conway, posted his best individual race when he finished 11th in a World Cup sprint race in France on Dec. 15.
Also last Thursday, the U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee announced that Grace Castonguay of Jackson, a junior at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., was selected to represent the United States in three IBU (International Biathlon Union) Cup events taking place in Europe next month.
Grace’s mom, Lynne LaPlante Castonguay of Jackson, posted on Facebook on Tuesday: “We are so proud of all the hard work, dedication and determination Grace has put into her training (and all things!). Grace is a junior who raced senior trials this weekend and made the top 3 in the senior division, qualifying for the U.S. Biathlon Women’s IBU Cup team.”
Castonguay, 21, a 2020 graduate of Kennett High, is scheduled to head to Europe with Team USA on Dec. 31 to compete in World Cup races in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia (Jan. 5-8), Arber, Germany (Jan. 12-15), and the Open European Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland (Jan. 25-29).
Biathlon combines Nordic (skate) skiing and marksmanship. Athletes ski set distances with their .22 caliber rifles, then enter a range where they shoot at five targets. For each target they miss they must ski a penalty lap. The sport combines the endurance and aerobic demands of cross-country skiing with an intense focus on marksmanship.
Castonguay is majoring in economics at St. Michael’s, where she also competes on their NCAA Nordic ski team in the Division I Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association. She was named a team captain for the Purple Knights this season.
Selection for Team USA was based on results from the IBU Cup trials held in Craftsbury, Vt., over the weekend.
Castonguay, who helped Kennett to the Division II State Cross-Country Skiing Champions team title her senior year, led Michael's 11 times at six carnivals, achieving two top 30 finishes and setting several records for the women’s team, according to Josh Kessler, the school’s director of athletic communications.
In summer, the daughter of Ted and Lynne Castonguay trains biathlon under Zach Hall of Team Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah. During the school year she trains under Sarah Lehto of Ethan Allen Biathlon Club in Jericho, Vt.
Her mother was her first coach after founding a team at Oyster River High School in 2019, and dad Ted has been integral in her training. Both parents became biathlon coaches so "their kids could compete in higher level racing at the start of their careers,” they said.
Also named to the team with Castonguay was Jackie Garso of Lake Clear, N.Y.; Amanda Kautzer of Plymouth, Minn.; and Margie Freed of Apple Valley, Minn.
According to Kessler, in qualifying for the IBU Cup, Castonguay also pre-qualified for the IBU Junior World Championships, which are scheduled to take place March 4-12 in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan.
The U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee also announced its team to compete in the first three IBU World Cup events in 2023 held in Pokljuka, Slovenia (Jan. 5-8), Ruhpolding, Germany (Jan. 11-15), and Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (Jan. 19-22).
Doherty was chosen for the men’s team along with fellow Olympians Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.) and Jake Brown (St. Paul, Minn.) along with Vaclav Cervenka (Grand Rapids, Minn.).
Doherty raced to a career-best sprint finish of 11th place on Thursday’s opening day of the IBU World Cup in Annecy-Le Grand Bornand, France. He had just one penalty in prone and his finishing time was just 22 seconds back of the fifth place.
"I am very proud of my race,” Doherty said. “I felt better and better as the race went on and I am very happy to put a great race together. Thanks to the techs for great skis and now it’s full focus on the pursuit. It should be a fun weekend — it's a great atmosphere here.”
Doherty’s time, according to U.S. Biathlon, was 1 minute, 21.6 seconds back of sprint winner Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway who went clean on the range. Doherty’s previous best sprint performance was 13th place during the 2015-16 season at a World Cup event in Presque Isle, Maine.
Doherty, 27, the son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, was the youngest member ever named to the U.S. Olympic biathlon team when he competed in Sochi at the age of 18. He went on to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 and in Beijing last February.
A 2013 Kennett graduate, Doherty is the most decorated junior biathlete ever, with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Doherty and Castonguay could also be joined on Team USA by Grace's brother Theo Castonguay, a 2021 Kennett grad who is quickly making his mark in the sport.
Theo, 18, is also a varsity skier for Saint Michaels's college where he is a freshman journalism major. He trained for a year under Hall before joining the Purple Knights.
Theo, who won individual state champions in skate and classical cross-country skiing his junior year at KHS, took first place last weekend in the youth division at senior biathlon trials and will travel to Anchorage Dec. 26 to compete at U.S. Biathlon Youth and Junior World trials. He hopes to qualify for the Biathlon Youth World Championships, to be held in Kazakhstan in March and for World University Games in January.
