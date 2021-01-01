CONWAY — Each year, the Sun's editorial staff votes on what it thinks are the top 10 stories of the year. And if there was ever a year when the biggest story was obvious, 2020 is it. The pandemic, of course, dominated national news as well as here at home.
1. COVID-19 closes the economy but then Conway explodes with summer visitors, some of whom act badly, which causes a backlash against tourists. Real estate booms.
A worldwide pandemic changed New Hampshire. On March 2, an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon who returned from Italy within the previous week tested positive in the state laboratory that morning for COVID-19, the first novel coronavirus case in the Granite State, and sadly it was far from the last.
The virus led to panic, people from other states began lining up outside of grocery stores long before they opened. Items such as toilet paper, canned goods and paper towels became scarce. Home Depot and Lowe’s both ran out of freezers for short period.
People determined the valley was a safe place during the pandemic and that led to many turning their secondary homes into their primary residences and making the move to the area.
With travel restrictions, people opted for day trips to the valley, and not everyone was on their best behavior. Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon said he has never seen his crews treated so poorly by people they are trying to help.
Town Manager Tom Holmes agreed, telling selectmen in August the town was being “overrun” with day-trippers clogging popular recreational outdoor spots, many of whom are acting badly.
“We are the Alamo at this point, we are just being overrun,” he said.
“Virtually every popular spot in town is having overcrowding issues, too much trash, too much porta-potty use,” said Holmes. “I’ve already authorized the addition of two more porta-potties at Schouler Park ... We are pumping them twice a week. They are still overflowing.”
2. School remote learning.
On Friday, March 13, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that all schools would go remote initially until March 27. In a matter of a few hours, daily life as students and teachers knew it was about to change dramatically.
“When we left school on Friday, we all thought we would see each other again on Monday, sadly that wasn’t the case,” said Kennett High teacher Kelley Murphy.
The remote learning deadline was extended three times before it was decided it would remain in place through the remainder of the school year. A third of the school year was spent remotely.
Sununu said he took the extraordinary measure because in part the state is fairly well equipped to move to such online capacity and that it would be an important and proactive tool to slow down the spread of the global pandemic “in the 603.”
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and building principals had the weekend to come up with a plan to provide not only remote education but also make sure students still received meals. This meant sending home 1,700 Chromebook laptops for students and staff, finding a way for classrooms to still connect — enter one of the words of the year — Zoom, which allowed students to see classmates and teachers to interact with their students.
The school year ended atop of Mount Cranmore for the Class of 2020 at Kennett High. The Eagles had one of the most unique graduation ceremonies which included a chairlift ride to the summit to receive their diplomas. The event drew nationwide coverage.
Throughout the summer, and 50-member SAU 9 Re-entry Task Force worked tirelessly to provide a way for face-to-face learning in the fall at or schools, and offered a distant learning option for families, too. Schools remained open to the December holiday break. Just 20 percent of all the schools and colleges were able to pull this off.
3. Record voter turnout, drive-through voting.
Town clerks, moderators and checklist supervisors had a year they’ll never forget. In 2020, they had four elections — the presidential primary on Feb. 11, town meeting elections in March, April or May as was the case with Conway, the Sept. 8 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election — three were during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the town/school election was postponed from April 14 to May 12 and residents were encouraged to vote absentee or vote from the comfort of their vehicles in the first drive-through vote at the town garage in Center Conway. There were 1,457 total ballots cast, including a record 921 people voting absentee, and by all accounts, it was a huge success.
“Hands down best voting experience in all my years of voting,” resident Gredel Shaw posted on Facebook, adding, “I think it was a group effort by many. It was a very pleasant experience!”
The presidential election also saw records fall in total votes cast along with absentee ballots cast.
“This is a one in a 100-year storm as far as an election goes,” is how Bill Gardner, the longest-serving Secretary of State in the nation at 44 years and counting, described the 2020 presidential election which saw a record number of votes cast. The Granite State went for president-elect Joe Biden over sitting president Donald Trump, 424,937 to 365,660 (52.9 percent to 45.5).
Carroll County also went blue for Biden, but it was slightly closer, 16,786 to 16,013. Biden won 10 of the 19 towns and townships, while Trump carried eight. In Freedom, both men received 538 votes.
Conway had a record 71 percent participation with 5,893 ballots cast — 3,086 in person and 2,807 by absentee ballot. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, the town had 300 new voters register.
4. Changes in public buildings: North Conway Fire Station under construction, Conway Town Hall moves, Conway Rec Center razed, North Conway Library completed and new charter school opens.
The lay of the land became a little different in 2020. Conway Town Hall moved five miles west from Center Conway to Conway Village into the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village with selectmen holding their first in-person meeting on Nov. 9. The former town hall is the new home for Valley Vision (Channel 3).
The North Conway Public Library has a new look following a soft opening earlier this month to mark the completion of its $3.9 million expansion and renovation project.
The 6,600-square-foot addition to the building at the corner of Main and Mechanic Streets in North Conway Village nearly doubles the size of the existing building at 2719 White Mountain Highway.
The extension mirrors the original 1911 building in look and size, with a semi-enclosed courtyard in front of a 1987 addition that will connect the addition to the original building.
Also in North Conway Village, the North Conway Fire Department is getting a big makeover. By a vote of 45-3, citizens in the North Conway Water Precinct at annual meeting in June (rescheduled several times from March due to the coronavirus), approved a $6.7 million building.
The new brick building will have five bays, a “dirty” holding area, clock tower and offices on the northern end. Above the offices would be an upstairs area with a kitchen and living area for the firefighters. The lower level will have a small conference room and office for the chief as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. Upstairs, there will be a training/common room, bunk room and kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay.
The former Conway Parks and Recreation Building, which had housed the rec department for more than two decades, was demolished in early November. The plan is to build a new park next to the Dick O’Brien Memorial Field, thanks to Margaret and Sut Marshall of Madison who offered to pay for the demolition at a cost of $106,000 and also agreed to provide an initial donation of $50,000 toward the creation of a park for community use in a 40-year agreement.
A new school — Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School — put down roots in Conway in 2020. The K-7 Wldorf-inspired, outdoors-focussed charter school opened its doors in the fall, renting space from Granite State College next to the Tech Village off Route 16 in Conway. The school is full with 145 students with a growing waiting list.
5. Many notable retirements: Dot Seybold, Settlers Green; George Cleveland, Gibson Center; Bob Murphy, Ham Foundation; Howie Wemyss, Auto Road; Jody Skelton, Camp Huckins; Ed Wagner, Conway police department and Warren Schomaker, Jackson Historical Society.
There was a changing of the leadership landscape in the Mount Washington Valley in 2020 with a number of high-profile retirements, mostly Baby Boomers who are beginning to age out. A driving force for community betterment, Murphy stepped down from his 15-year post as executive director of the Kendall C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation at the end of July.
Murphy passed the baton to Seybold, who announced in November she is retiring from Settlers Green after 31 years with the bulk of that time as its general manager. She is pleased to have brought local entrepreneurs into the Settlers mix.
“We knew there was a place for entrepreneurs at Settlers Green, and it has been gratifying to watch them succeed,” she said.
Howie Wemyss, the former longtime general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road, stepped down in May after nearly 40 years at the helm. “The mountain definitely does get to be a part of your blood, no question,” Wemyss said.
Cleveland, ended a 20-year gig as executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway on Jan. 1 Cleveland said he is grateful for having been able to make positive changes for the center.
“I am not going anywhere — for now. It’s just time after 20.5 years to let new blood to come in,” he said.
Wagner, Conway’s 20th and longest-serving police chief, ended a 25-year career in law enforcement with the department on Sept. 30 when he officially retired.
For the past 15½ years, Wagner said he had the best job in the Mount Washington Valley.
“I always wanted to be known as a good guy and as a guy who always put the town and the police department ahead of everything else,” he said. “I truly, truly, you know, from the bottom of my heart, enjoyed every minute of every day. Were there difficult days? Yeah. But I hope people see me as the guy who did the right thing.”
Skelton retired from Camp Huckins in December after having served as executive director since 2004, but her commitment to the camp stretched five decades.
“When I first came to Huckins as an 8-year old camper, I fell in love with this special place, and that feeling only grew in the 49 summers that followed,” said Skelton.
In October, Schomaker, 96, announced he was stepping down after 20-plus years as the president of the Jackson Historical Society. “I personally think the changeover, with this good group of people coming into the Jackson Historical Society, will leave it in good hands and I see exciting things in the future for the society."
6. Several local Black Lives Matter protests.
Protests nationwide and even across the globe over the death while in custody of 46-year-old George Floyd, an African-American in Minneapolis on May 25 took place across Mount Washington Valley throughout the summer. Six in all were held with the first occurring on May 31 at the Four Corners in Conway Village.
The demonstration, which lasted several hours and attracted more than 200 protestors, was organized by Fiona Davis-Walsh of Albany, Molly and Willa Canfield of Tamworth, and River Hayes of Jackson.
Davis-Walsh said racism in this country is becoming more and more visible. “Because of internet and social media, (white people) seem to be realizing that it’s their problem, too, and trying to find ways to leverage their privilege and get involved.”
Davis said the killing of Floyd comes after COVID-19 “laid bare” the disparity in resources between black and white Americans. “I think that explains a lot of what’s happening in terms of the outpouring of grief and sadness and rage in the country as a whole. And why we had a particularly good turnout in Conway.”
Subsequent rallies were held in North Conway and Fryeburg. A rally in North Conway’s Schouler Park on June 8, drew approximately 500 demonstrators.
“We’re all gathering to put an end to the injustice and the abuse of power that’s happening in this country,” organizer Lily Jacobson, 24, of North Conway said. “It’s more in people’s faces now that we have social media ... but this whole country is on fire.”
7. Fryeburg Fair cancels live event for the first time.
Fryeburg Fair trustees announced on June 1 that the 168-year-old fair, which was scheduled to take place Oct 4-11, was postponed until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair President Roy Andrews, who has been fair president for 13 years, stressed that fair organizers consider the fair to be postponed and not canceled.
"It's never been canceled," he said, noting there was even a fair in 1918 during the outbreak of Spanish Influenza and World War I.
In a letter, the trustees said they will continue with the capital improvements planned for 2020 and then look forward to the next fair scheduled for Oct. 3-10, 2021.
"Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year," they said.
A month later, Fair officials announced it would offer a virtual version of Maine’s Blue Ribbon Classic, where the public was able to participate in virtual cooking demonstrations and online contests, look at vendor displays and products with online links, watch video of past pulling competitions, hear music performed by entertainers and partake in an online auction.
“Most people want to be involved in some way with the fair — it’s what makes it work, you know: we’re a small town and everyone wants to be involved — and we’ve got tens of thousands of fans who want to watch it,” Andrews said.
8. Memorial Hospital shuts off regular patient services during the spring lockdown — and responds to pandemic.
Carroll County got its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 16, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. MaineHealth suspended elective procedures and non-urgent office visits at its nine local health facilities, including Memorial Hospital.
On March 24 Memorial President Art Mathisen announced the hospital increased visitor restrictions so only patients and staff could enter the hospital. In essence, no visitors.
Mathisen noted that the hospital was preparing to be able to expand from the 25 beds it has to between 75-80 beds in the hospital.
The hospital created more negative pressure rooms, which keeps an infection from spreading outside the room. The hospital had three, but renovations were made in the emergency department and medical/surgical department to add between 12 and 20 negative pressure rooms.
“We’re going to go from three to 12 and possibly more than that which is really outstanding,” he said, adding, “Something that in early March was not time-sensitive may be time-sensitive or urgent now.”
By April 15, Memorial Hospital reported 11 positive tests. Five of those patients were hospitalized, Communications Director Tim Kershner said, but all five were later released from the hospital.
On May 1, the hospital announced plans to once again offer routine services following Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement of "Stay at Home 2.0," which offers guidance for a phased reopening of hospitals and other businesses.
Mathisen said at the time the hospital has started to do “time-sensitive care” that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re calling patients this week to bring them back into the hospital,” he said.
9. Local Black Lives Matter protester arrested on child pornography charges.
A Carroll County grand jury has indicted former Jackson man Chris DeVries, who once led a June 21 rally in which he called for defunding police, with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography. DeVries agreed to a plea deal that a judge will have to approve.
DeVries, 38, then of Jackson led a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards down White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back.
At the protest, DeVries spoke through a bullhorn and listed a number of demands that he said came from local chapters of Black Lives Matter. “If we divest funds from police and prison systems, we all benefit,” said DeVries. “Those funds can go to local communities and social services.”
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
10. New interest in outdoor recreational sports, both from locals and tourists
This summer, more than usual, outside is where it’s at, as everyone who had been forced indoors by the pandemic this past spring is now part of a legion that could best be called “The Outsiders.”
Many factories that make the ATVs, RVs, canoes and kayaks that everybody wanted had to shut down in the early days of the pandemic, and that has created a perfect storm of increased demand.
Many longtime retailers said it was unprecedented.
“I’m in my 50th year of owning my boat shop, and I have never seen anything like it,” Barry Rollins of Wards Boat Shop of Center Ossipee, said.
“A couple of months ago, I had 100 new units (boats) on the ground along with some used inventory. I now have one boat for sale, and my showroom is empty, although I have put some water toys in there just to make it look like we’re open.”
Mike Petell of Profile Powersports of Albany said he sold his entire inventory of jet skis by mid-June and off-road products (ATVs, side-by-sides and dirt bikes) by the end of June. So he ordered more.
“We have been in business since 1996, and we have never seen the demand be this high, ever,” said Petell.
Dick Denney of Stan and Dan’s Sports said it was an “epic” season for bike sales and rentals.
“It’s been awesome. It has been out of control, it is so busy. Everybody wants to get outside and bike, so now we are out of bikes to sell and we are not sure when we are going to get new ones in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.