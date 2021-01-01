Quote of the Week
“My motto is the opposite of Michelle Obama’s. If the president goes low, I’m going to go lower.” — Republican presidential candidate William Weld, while signing the lower door of the refrigerator at The Conway Daily Sun on Jan. 2, 2020.
“I don’t think anybody who runs for mayor in America, thinks, ‘You know, do two terms, and then it’s right to the White House. At least not in the city like mine.” — Democratic presidential candidate Peter Buttigieg during an editorial board at The Conway Daily Sun on Jan. 3.
“They had a little woodpile for protection. That’s about it.”— Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne, describing his officers’ lack of protection during a recent shootout. He asked for $27,000 from town voters to buy body armor for his force on Jan. 14.
“At some point she sliced me but I was so worked up I didn’t notice until someone saw after they left and police came." — Alli Scott, who was allegedly attacked by a Berlin woman at a Madison Christmas party. Ran on Jan. 23.
“That is the big yellow helicopters out of Canada. That is a great boon to the airport because it draws a lot of attention, and they burn a lot of fuel. It’s a wonderful thing.”— Carl Thibodeau, vice chairman of the Eastern Slope Airport Authority Executive Committee on Jan. 29.
“I wish people put as much energy into voting as they do into Black Friday shopping," — Deborah Fauver, town moderator for Conway on Feb. 7.
“We’ve kept it simple. I’ve always preached that the more moving parts that you have in the election process, the more room there is for something to not function right ... You can’t hack a pencil.” — N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner, on making sure the N.H. Primary was problem-free on Feb. 12.
“It was so short and quick, you start to doubt yourself when no one else mentions it. Two in three days — I hope they’re not escalating.” — Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor for the Conway Police Department, who swears she felt the earthquake on Feb. 17.
“That’s why that camera costs so much stupid money.” — Center Conway Fire Capt. John Norris Norris, when explained on Feb. 24 that the camera on the Inspire drone should be sensitive enough to see a victim’s body heat through the walls of a house and pick up hidden hot spots during a house fire.
“My first instinct was to catch the baby, and then I saw a blanket.” — Doran Garland, 38, of Wakefield, who used a blanket on March 5 to catch an infant that a mother lowered from a third-story window from the Ossipee apartment complex that was on fire.
“I’m all for a good time, they are free, they will bring the kids together ... It gives us a chance to all get together and catch the coronavirus.” — Tamworth Selectman Dan Poirier, on March 11, advocating for having fireworks on June 27.
“They said, ‘We can’t test you,’ and I became pretty livid.” — Christine Dunphy of Standish, Maine, on March 16, said she drove an hour to Memorial Hospital for a COVID-19 test, only to be told she didn’t qualify for one since she wasn’t a health-care provider.
“We want people to really respect the 6-foot (social distancing) rule. Even though we’re doing a good job grooming, please don’t hug us.” — Doug Garland at Bear Notch Ski Touring on March 25.
“For the past 10 days, it’s been crazy with people coming up from Mass., Rhode Island and New York. It’s been absolutely ridiculous.” — A local pharmacist talking about prescriptions being transferred to local pharmacies on April 2.
“I don’t need any lawyers — they can bring all their lawyers, they can bring their bodyguards. They can do whatever they want ... even bring their consultants, their lawyers, their sisters, their mothers. I don’t care who they bring.” — Settlers Green owner Rob Barsamian, offering to meet with North Conway Grand Hotel owners Jon E. Cohen and Douglas Cohen on April 7.
“There’s still planes coming in and out of the airport and still people flying, and there’s no better way to social distance than all by yourself at 7,000 feet.” — Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who is also vice chairman of the Eastern Slopes Regional Airport executive committee on April 13.
“I’m telling people, if you’re a human being in our hospital, you get a mask.” — Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen on April 22.
“I don’t care when we have a parade — there’s going to be the Fourth of July parade whatever the date is. I don’t care if it’s Christmas Eve.” — Conway Selectman Dave Weathers on May 5.
“The thing I think that gets me the most is the guy in Home Depot is hiding behind a screen and sticks his arm out to give me a receipt, but I’m supposed to get in somebody’s face and cut their bangs?” — Melissa Engen, owner of Tondeo Hair Salon in North Conway on May 8.
“I call it altruistic mask-wearing. You don’t wear it for yourself, you wear it for others.” — State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) on May 13.
“It’s just impossible to enforce (short-term rental closures). I just can’t get anything going on it,” — Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes on May 19.
“That lot will be full in the first two hours every single day the sun is out. People are going to be throwing $20 without a question.” — Peter Gagne, owner of Saco Canoe Rental Co. in Conway on May 26.
“It’s a good idea, but it’s reckless and irresponsible.” — Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Kingsbury, speaking to a motion to hold “drive-in” Fourth of July fireworks at the fairgrounds on June 3.
“My fear is if people love it, what do we do next year?” — Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter, speaking about the school’s special graduation ceremonies on the summit of Mount Cranmore on June 12.
“Obviously, if he were to plead guilty he would be expose himself to the time on the motion to impose.” — Public Defender Justin Littlefield about inmate Terrance Perkins’ facing a suspended sentence on a charge of assault while he was a prisoner in the county jail on June 17.
“It was supposed to be a helluva weekend, and instead we had a weekend of hell.” — Midge Melendy of Taunton, Mass., recalling the weekend of June 21, 2019, when seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club died in a collision with a pickup in Randolph on June 23.
“I don’t believe they are an organized gang, but we have (multiple) vehicles in the community being targeted by food burglars.” — Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley commenting on bears breaking into cars in town on July 2.
“‘Oops, I wrapped up my gun when I was putting away the Christmas balls’ — is that what you’re arguing? I don’t find that to be particularly credible.” — Judge Amy Ignatius responding to a defense argument in the Jonathan Folds drug case on July 6.
“It was very rewarding. There were times it rattled my cage mentally, other times when it scared the crap out of me, and times I was happy to help people with problems they were having and other times I laughed because I couldn’t believe what happened.” — Bartlett Fire Chief Pat Roberts, who is retiring, on his 16 years as chief on July 17.
“We are the Alamo at this point, we are just being overrun,” — Tom Holmes, talking about the large influx of visitors to this summer on July 21.
“I’ll never forget the dog’s name. Every few feet, we were encouraging him, ‘Come on, Jack, you’re a good boy, Jack.’ It was a long day, and I don’t think I’ve ever said a dog’s name so much in a day.”— Brian Ahearn, who helped rescue a St. Bernard on Mount Washington on July 30.
“At 6 p.m., it came in with a vengeance.” — Susan Marks, co-executive director of the Ossipee Lake Alliance, describing Tropical Storm Isaias, which tipped over docks and sent boats adrift on Aug. 5.
“We joked 10 years ago that we should take out all of the bridges and put dump trucks across the roads and not let anyone in. I think we were onto something.” — Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon, talking about calls for service to visitors during the pandemic on Aug. 14.
“We continue to see and hear stories at the chamber about the general disregard for good ole’ American manners.” — Janice Crawford, executive director, MWV Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 20.
“The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods. It’s how millions get our medicines, send holiday greetings and receive the resources we depend on,” — Peggy Longle at the Sandwich Post Office on Aug. 22.
“Somebody can do everything right, wear their mask at home and when they’re out shopping, do everything right and still become infected ...It came in somehow.” — Nursing Home Administrator Howie Chandler after two cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Sept. 3.
“We are very grateful to the Marshalls for their generous gift and wonderful proposal that will allow the people of Conway, especially those in Center Conway, the use of the park and recreation area for years to come.” — Town Manager Tom Holmes on plans for the community building site on Sept. 22.
“I learned early on in my career that people may not remember what you said or remember what you did, but they always remember how you treated them and how you made them feel.” — Conway’s newly sworn-in Police Chief Chris Mattei on Sept. 30.
“Mason jars are the new toilet paper. Mason jars are nowhere to be found in the stores.” — Tamworth’s Bob Streeter on supply shortages local farmers are facing due to the pandemic on Oct. 7.
“I’m not sure what it is, but it came off mean.” — Conway Marketplace owner Carl Thibodeau on trying to remove the goop someone smeared on a window and door at local GOP headquarters in Conway Village on Oct. 13.
“Why is it safer to be sending ballots all over the state?” — Eaton Town Clerk Suzanne Raiche, questioning the U.S. Postal Service requirement that absentee ballots be sent to central distribution locations rather than being sorted a local post offices on Oct. 22.
“We’ve reached the Final Four five times in the last seven years, but this is the first time we’re going to the championship game. I’m so proud of this group of girls. They are amazing.” — Cassie Daley, Kennett High field hockey coach on Oct. 29.
“We waited about 800 hours, at least it seemed like it. It was a good hour-plus, but we did it, we voted.” — Roger Labbe, former town fire chief, on voting in Bartlett on Nov. 2.
"I won’t go into what the alternative is, but people who need to go to the bathroom find a way to go to the bathroom. And that’s not good enough.” — Conway Selectman John Colbath on Nov. 9.
“Unfortunately, there’s no book where Chapter 25 is on how to handle school transportation in a pandemic.” — Gredel Shaw, transportation coordinator for SAU 9 on Nov. 27.
“Car registrations were going perfect — until I got COVID. Unfortunately, although I have a computer at home, I do not have access to those files (from the office computer). I am hoping the police will be understanding.” — Jackson Town Clerk/Tax Collector Karen Burton on Dec. 3.
“When you decide to carry a gun, you lose the right to give people the middle finger.” — Bartlett police officer Brian Moffitt, the winner of the local three-day annual Law Enforcement Appreciation shooting match on Dec. 9.
“Various beverages come in aluminum cans, Carl.” — Conway Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli, responding to Selectman Carl Thibodeau’s comment that a lot of beer must have been consumed to push aluminum recycling so much higher in town this year on Dec. 15.
“Time lines, amounts of doses, all of those things, we really don’t know.” — Memorial President Art Mathisen taking about the coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 23.
