CONWAY — The following cases were heard in circuit court recently:
• Alicia-Rose Armstrong, 32, of Conway pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. She was fined $930 with $620 suspended for one year pending good behavior. The fine was to be paid with five days of incarceration.
• Danielle Walker, 44, of Swampscott, Mass., was found guilty of theft and was fined $434.
• James Caron, 40, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to negligent driving. He was fined $620.
• A bench warrant was issued for William Bell, 62, of Albany for failing to appear for a charge of nuisance dog.
• A bench warrant was issued for Adam Mitchell, 56, of Madison for failing to appear in court regarding charges of simple assault and criminal threatening.
• Bench warrants were issued for Patrick Cradock, 26, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension, reckless driving, yellow line violation, reckless conduct, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
• A bench warrant was issued for Katherine Bean, 45, of Albany for failing to appear for violation of resisting arrest, driving after revocation or suspension and disobeying an officer.
• Mitchell Harmon, 33, of Portland, Maine pleaded no contest to conduct after an accident. He was fined $620.
• Sally Yarger, 73, of Montpelier, Vt., pleaded guilty to reckless driving. She was fined $620 and her privilege to drive in New Hampshire was revoked for 60 days.
