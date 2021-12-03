CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway‘s circuit court recently:
• A bench warrant was issued for Sean Ducker, 27, of Freedom for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving while intoxicated and traffic control device violation (allegedly passing through a red light).
• A bench warrant was issued for Daniel Durant, 37, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, criminal trespass receiving stolen property and theft.
• Kayla Hooper, 20, of Berlin had charges of reckless driving and driving after revocation or suspension placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and completion of a safe driving course.
A bench warrant was issued for Gregory Canfield, 30, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension, suspension of vehicle registration and driving without proof of financial responsibility.
• Robert Goerss, 37, of Conway had charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, criminal mischief placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and follow through with mental health treatment.
• Eugene Menard, 40, of Madison, had a charge of domestic violence simple assault placed on file for one year pending good behavior and completion of a conflict resolution class.
• Andrew Lawton, 27, of Conway had a charge of domestic violence simple assault placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and completion of a conflict resolution class.
• William O’Brien, 41, of Marshfield, Mass. Had charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving without proof of finial responsibility placed on file without finding for two years pending good behavior, compliance with the state of Florida’s special supervision program and no driving in New Hampshire until he satisfies obligations from the Department of Safety stemming from an underage DUI conviction.
• A bench warrant was issued for Karen Skohovd, 33, of Brunswick, Maine for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Patrick Blackburn, 24, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• A bench warrant was issued for Christina McIntyre, 32, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Beth Arnold, 50, of Effingham for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• Buck Taylor, 40, of Rochester pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $310. Two charge of domestic violence simple assault were placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Maryellen Trimboli, 61 of Bartlett pleaded guilty to theft. She was fined $434.
• Douglas Hart, 30, Bartlett, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and was fined $310.
