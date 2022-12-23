CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• A bench warrant was issued for Mason Lawing, 27, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana.
• A bench warrant was issued for Timothy Giordano, 41, of Rochester for failing to appear in court regarding charges obstructing government administration (interfering with a police officer), resisting arrest and simple assault.
• Richard Baker, 65, of Whitefield pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $310.
• Dylan Tavolieri, 26, of Worcester, Mass., pleaded guilty to theft. He was given a $620 fine with half suspended for one year pending good behavior and a letter of apology to thee victim.
• Timothy Hodge, 31, of Conway pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $620.
• Chad Jordan, 42, of Westbrook, Maine, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his driver’s license was revoked for 60 days.
• Shaquille Urie, 27, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $310.
• Ernest Jessee, 39, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $620 with half suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Scott Morse, 53, of Bridgton, Maine, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program and may petition for early reinstatement.
• A bench warrant was issued for James Martin III, 38, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief.
• Aaron Reny, 31, of Salem Mass., pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ginelle Gardner, 36, of Auburn, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving while intoxicated.
