CONCORD — The state’s new House Speaker Richard W. Hinch, R-Merrimack, has died. The 71-year-old was sworn in to a job he called the honor of his life on Dec. 2.
“My heart goes out to his wife Pat and his family and we are saddened by his passing,” said House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton.
Cushing learned of Hinch’s death late Wednesday afternoon from Deputy House Speaker Sherm Packard.
Hinch was attending a virtual meeting with legislators on Tuesday, but had reportedly been feeling ill after spending most of the cold day Dec. 2 outdoors for Organization Day. He normally would have chaired the meeting had he not been feeling sick.
Packard told people at the meeting Tuesday, which was covered by InDepthNH.org, that Hinch had cold-like symptoms that were not COVID-19-related.
Organization Day was held outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in the cold due to concerns about COVID-19.
Born in Marblehead, Mass., on May 1, 1949, he was first elected as a Republican to the House in 2008, and worked through the ranks to become Minority Leader on Dec. 5, 2018.
When the Republicans took control of the House during the November general election, he was elected to another term and a Nov. 20 caucus of Republicans chose him to be their leader for the next two years. At a caucus event that day, four members contracted COVID-19.
Speaker Hinch, best known as “Dick” was appointed by Speaker Shawn Jasper to serve as House Majority Whip in 2015. He was considered very dedicated to local public service.
Hinch served on the Merrimack Board of Selectmen as its chair from 2003-06; Merrimack Budget Committee as its Vice-Chair from 2001-03 and Merrimack Public Library Development Committee Chair from, 2008 to 2018. He was the owner and principal broker at Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates, LLC and served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 72.
In civic organizations, he was also very active including with the Rotary Club of Merrimack, Merrimack Lions Club, Merrimack Chamber of Commerce as its Director from 2010-2018, and as a New Hampshire Real Estate Commissioner from 2017 to the present.
