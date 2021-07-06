UPDATE: We now have a mobile app. The new app allows you to view the mobile Replica edition as well as live stories from our website. The app is designed for Apple IOS, Android, and Amazon Fire devices and will give you a better reading experience on your phone, tablet or other mobile devices.
The Sun has switched its Desktop e-reader or "Replica" edition from a PDF to a new platform that includes many improvements.
A simple description of the new Replica is that it is a digital version of the printed paper, meaning the pages, the ads and the stories look the same online as they do in print.
Here are some tips to get you started:
- Click once to enlarge any story, photo or advertisement.
- Double click anywhere on front page or click on “Browse” to fill the screen with one page that can scroll like a PDF.
- Click "Pages" to view all pages. You can download single pages or the entire edition as a PDF and view it like the previous eEdition.
- Click “Index” to reset and get back to original format.
- Click “Editions” to see past issues.
- Click “Archives” to search stories, photos and ads by keywords.
- When in a story, click the speaker button to have it read to you.
- Click "Options" to customize your "Browse" view settings.
