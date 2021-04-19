LANCASTER — Berlin’s former assessing coordinator was indicted by a Coos County grand jury last week on charges of possessing child pornography. Brian D. Chevarie, 34, of 83 Mountain View Drive, Rumney, was charged with 12 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images on Feb. 10, 2020, in Berlin. The investigation included his office at city hall, but authorities would not comment on whether the city’s computer system was used to download or store any images
“When law enforcement came to the building as part of the investigation, we gave them full access to Mr. Chevarie’s office and the computer equipment he utilized,” City Manager James Wheeler said in an email. Wheeler said Chevarie resigned his position in February 2020 and referred further questions to the Coos County Attorney’s office. Coos County Attorney John McCormick said he could not comment on the case beyond the information in the indictments.
Chevarie was one of two men indicted on child pornography charges by the grand jury meeting on April 14. Jason A. Morneau, 38, of 4 Androscoggin St., Gorham was indicted on eight counts of possessing child sexual abuse images on Feb. 8, 2020.
All of the child pornography charges are Class A felonies and carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
