TAMWORTH — The driver of the Kia Soul who sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer on Route 16 in Chocorua on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Shawn McCarthy Sr., 38, of South Berwick, Maine.
McCarthy was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, following the crash, which occurred at around 12:38 p.m. Thursday and closed down Route 16 for approximately four hours.
In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield also identified the two occupants of the tractor trailer truck, who he said made it out of the vehicle with no physical injuries.
The tractor trailer operator was identified as Todd Bryant, 33, of Center Conway and the passenger was William Briggs, 65, of Chatham.
On Thursday, Littlefield said the Kia Soul was heading northbound on Route 16 in the area of 572 Chocorua Mountain Highway (Chocorua Hill) when it crossed the center line and struck the southbound tractor trailer. A rupture in the truck’s fuel tank caused the truck to catch fire.
Littlefield described the Kia driver’s injuries as “extensive.”
“Upon arrival, first responders noted the tractor trailer unit was fully engulfed in flames, and it was quickly determined that both occupants ... made it out of the vehicle with no physical injuries.”
He said fire and EMS crews “worked quickly to extricate the operator of the sedan” who was med-flighted from the scene to Portland.
Littlefield expressed his thanks to all of the first responders — Tamworth Fire/Rescue, West Ossipee Fire Department, Center Ossipee Fire Department, Action Ambulance, N.H. State Police Troop E and Troop G, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, NH DOT, NH DES, Ricker’s Auto Salvage and Bryant’s Towing.
