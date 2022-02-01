Why are we asking you to pay for the convenience of reading the Sun online when the print newspaper is free? Good question, and hopefully this explains it.
As one of two FREE daily newspapers east of the Rockies (our sister paper The Laconia Daily Sun is the other), the Conway Sun relies 100 percent on advertising for its revenue.
And as you probably know, because of the internet and its dire effect on print advertising, the overall newspaper industry is failing, particularly in small towns. In fact, thousands of papers have closed, creating “news deserts” in their communities. Without local news, civic participation declines. Fewer people voting is one result.
Thanks to a talented and dedicated staff, the Sun has fared better than most. However, we have not escaped the decline in advertising. For example, advertising from national companies has almost totally dried up. The closure of the local Sears and JCPenney stores are two examples.
Therefore, we are asking you to become a “member” of the Sun, and pay for the service of reading the paper online.
Most people spend at least $150 a month on cable, WiFi and Netflix, and we are hopeful that you see similar value in having the luxury of reading your local news online (and keeping your hometown paper going) by spending the equivalent of one streaming service.
We’re calling it a membership because as time goes on, the Sun will offer benefits only available to members.
