HOPE EVERYONE had a safe and happy Christmas!
Making our holidays brighter are a few key elves in our valley who take it upon themselves to tastefully decorate their properties. Take restaurateur Vito Marcello, whose Marcello Building on Main Street in North Conway Village is really something. The proprietor of Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro on Seavey Street does everything to perfection, and I think you’ll agree his Christmas lighting display this year is amazing to behold.
Also dazzling is Bob Drinkhall’s magnificent display at 639 Kearsarge Road. As a veteran reporter, I have known Bob (who turned 75 in October) for his service on the Conway Board of Selectman, planning board, water precinct and municipal budget committee. But until recently I never knew of his love for all things Christmas.
“I’ve done it since I was a kid, decorating my parents’ home in Andover, Mass.,” Bob told me this week.
He has replaced lights with more energy-efficient LEDs over the past decade, which, he says, has reduced his energy costs — and, being on the budget committee, he likes that. He says that Christmas, along with skiing and his Jeep Grand Cherokee are his three indulgences.
He didn’t dare estimate how many lights he has strung up — suffice to say that it’s “a lot.” And he says his greatest reward is seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they drive by.
“It’s definitely seeing the ‘wow’ on the faces of people driving by,” he said. “I remember one year I kept seeing flashes outside and I wondered whether we were having lightning to go along with the snow — then I realized it was all the people taking photos outside and their camera flashes!”
“It’s just the best time of the year,” he said. “It’s a very special time for me.”
He added that when he was coming home from skiing the other night, "I noticed that there seemed to be more lights than usual — I have to think that people are enjoying it more this COVID year."
I can't not mention the fine displays in Schouler Park that sisters Jordon Hewson and Laura Denis have created over the past two years along with the town of Conway’s Parks and Recreation and Highway Department.
Jordon owns Designed Gardens Flower Studio and Laura owns Frontside Coffee Roasters. They recently opened a new venture, Poppy & Vale, behind Frontside on Kearsarge Road.
Let's not forget the creative window displays on Main Street of shops such as Soyfire Candle, Zeb’s, the Penguin and Spruce Hurricane. Also worthy of mention is the Christmas Loft and the Eastern Slope Inn Resort, where General Manager Megan Scheid gave kudos to all who helped.
And on a stroll through my Saco Woods neighborhood the other night, I came upon a fantastic display across the street in a subdivision along the Saco, complete with lights and the illusion of falling snow displayed against the side of the house.
So, a major high-voltage salute to the light angels in our midst. As Drinkhall noted, we all need it more than ever, don’t you agree?
CONGRATS AND well-done to a career well-spent to Roxanne Major, who is retiring from Memorial Hospital's Oncology Department after 25 years of committed and caring service.
As colleague Shawn Edgers noted this week, “The time you have donated to Jen’s Friends and Journey of Hope Cancer Support Group has not gone unnoticed. We are losing a great piece of our team that has been a mentor to us all. We are so happy for you to start your new adventures. We will miss you greatly, Mama Rox, and we love you tons!”
HAPPY 100TH to Saco Woods neighbor Cecilia Crasper of Center Conway, who celebrated her milestone Dec. 20.
We also wish happy birthdays to all others this week, including: Mary Jane Hopkins and the Met’s Larry Flaherty, and Laconia Sun's Elaine Hirshan (today); Stacy Loehr Allen (12-27); Ski NH’s Shannon Dunfey-Ball, Juanita Costello and the Vermont-transplanted Bruce Kennett (12-28); golfing ace Evelyn Rivers and Bill Gillis (12-29); and drummer Ed Bonello and Cathy Whaley-Hunter (1-1).
NICE TO HEAR THE bell ringing in the Little White Church of Eaton’s restored steeple! And, also in the Christmas spirit, kudos to buddy Roy "the Skiing DJ" Prescott for his dedicating his annual Christmas blues show on WMWV 93.5-FM Wednesday night to late fan Larry "the Liquidator" Munson, who passed away in April. Roy says Larry loved the annual Christmas blues show, so Roy has renamed that particular show the Larry Munson Christmas Blues Show.
Roy also had a nice interview with Santa Claus himself on his morning show on Christmas Eve, with Santa urging all to celebrate the true meaning of giving and caring this most challenging of Christmas seasons.
'Twas also nice to watch past MWV Choral Society concerts on Channel 3-Valley Vision as well as the online Christmas concert posts by Stone Mountain Arts Center's Carol Noonan and separately by spiritually gifted pianist Dana Cunningham.
SEE YOU NEW YEAR'S EVE in Schouler Park (sitting in cars, safely distanced) for the fireworks. Happy New Year — and good riddance to 2020!
