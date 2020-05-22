AND SO BEGINS the strangest Memorial Day Weekend in anyone’s memory. Usually a time of family gatherings, cookouts and the unofficial start of summer, this year, it's a mixed bag of face-masked, social-distancing recommendations where we have to resist the natural urge to congregate.
As for Memorial Day observances, our concerns about COVID-19 lend themselves to greater reflection, and that’s a good part of this changed way of how to honor our nation’s fallen.
Friend and Army veteran/Tamworth postmistress Annie Provenzano was last year part of a Memorial Day Mindfulness innovation in the bucolic village that — until this past November, when he passed away — was home to my late brother, the Silver Star-earning David L. Eastman of Country Ecology fame.
The Honor Brigade founded Mindful Memorial Day in 2014 at Arlington National Cemetery as a way to remember fallen warriors through mindfulness. Like many communities, Tamworth is not holding ceremonies this year other than volunteers, such as Annie, placing American flags at the cemeteries and memorial in town.
But, she told me this week, they are encouraging all to celebrate Mindful Memorial Day by partaking in a virtual observance.
“You go to mindfulmemorialfoundation.org and sign up, and they give you the name of a veteran to honor over Memorial Day Weekend," she said.
"You may also request the name of someone to honor from our own state or someone specifically,” said Annie, a photography specialist and graphic illustrator who served from 1985-93.
The website says, “How to mindfully honor a fallen service member: Say their name. Take a moment to honor their sacrifice. Keep their name close to your heart for the day. Share your thoughts and experience with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by using the hashtags #MMD2020 and #GratitudeforSacrifice.”
Many know Annie from her years of working with friend Raetha Stoddard to present the Drylongso Coffeehouses and for her former acoustic show on WMWV 93.5-FM.
Last year's event in Tamworth, she said, "went over well. There was a decent turnout of folks both for a raising of the flag as you would see for a normal Memorial Day observance, but there also was a whole group of people with a curiosity about mindfulness."
Diane Johnson offered an introductory meditation session with about 15 people, including veterans, some of whom had never meditated before, she said. "So, it was wonderful,” she said, adding that introductory yoga was also offered.
This year, it will have to be a solo reflective experience for many. So, take a moment come Monday and think of all those who sacrificed their lives in defense of our country, and thank all of those selfless men and women who are serving our country today.
SPEAKING OF WHICH, former valley funnyman/entertainer Bucky Lewis — who is now a television videographer/producer with producer Tara Hughes Duffy of Wicked Yankee Productions — have come up with a flag, yard sign and ribbon to honor first responders.
In April, they launched their “Together We Stand” campaign through the flags, signs and ribbons, with 100 percent of the profits benefiting first responders.
They’ve sold about $2,200 worth so far, Tara told me this week.
“The flags are being flown throughout New England and as far south as Pennsylvania and as far north as Quebec,” Tara said.
“We wanted to do something to buoy the spirit of Americans, as well as raise money for local first responders,” she added. “After all, our TV show has been built on the spirit of America, Yankee ingenuity, sustainability and very interesting people”
The entertaining Lewis, known for his appearances at such local venues as the Red Parka Pub, Grand Summit, Cranmore and the old North Conway Athletic Club, agreed.
“When a first responder or front-line worker heads to work and they see this flag being flow, or a yard sign on a lawn, or one of these ribbons on a tree, it lifts their spirit to know that folks are behind them and have total respect for what they do,” said Lewis, who was an EMT.
The main feature of the design on the flag is the caduceus — the staff of Hermes that symbolizes the medical field.
The flag has even been printed in French and sent to Canada to be flown over Parliament. The flags — either 3 by 5 feet and 5 by 8 beet — the 3-inch-thick tree ribbons and the three different styles of yard signs can be purchased at TogetherFlags.org.
For more information about the “Together We Stand," email Tara at tv@wickedyankeetv.com or call (508) 397-6640.
SETTLERS GREEN UPDATE: Due to early production deadlines, the mention in today's cover story on the number of stores that will be open for Memorial Day at Settlers Green needs to be updated.
“We are at 90 percent at Settlers Streetside and Settlers Crossing. Still about 50 percent at Settlers Green Courtyard,’” Settlers General Manager Dot Seybold emailed Friday. For more information, go to settlersgreen.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including former Ham Arena Zamboni driver Steve Ryan and what would have been my late mom Barbara Long Eastman’s 101st (today); former Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon TuckerMan solo winner Ken Lubin, Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s Dan Spofford, White Mountain Hotel pianist/Kismet Rock Foundation founder Michael Jewell, adventurer Paula Churchill and pickleball champ/former Wimbledon competitor Clare Grabher (5-24); local ski historian Susan May and Schneider Cup/Tuckerman Inferno race coordinator Ted Sutton (5-25); Boston sports enthusiast Karen DeMonico of Hooligan’s Restaurant, Elise Edgerton of the MWV Garden Club, Matteo Lentini, Arts in Motion co-founder Nancy Shappell and Hannes Schneider, son of Herbert (who would have turned 100 May 20) and grandson of skimeister Hannes Schneider (all 5-26); avid Cranmore Mountain Meister Ingrid Carlson DeWitt, Hannah Schneider and Almost There sailing fan Charles R. Monaghan (5-27); Nancy Stewart, two-time Olympian Leanne Smith, “Times Like These” video co-producer Brad Arnold and Mountain Top Music promoter Judy Kennedy (5-28); and the CSRR's Deb Samia and Sharon Chase Hill of Hill’s RVs (5-29).
FIRE UP THE BARBECUE and maintain safe social distancing. Though some may lament this as being the spring and summer of our discontent, it’s a matter of attitude: We still need to honor the fallen this Memorial Day who have protected our freedom, and celebrate the beauty of the blossoming green valley around us, set against the inspiring still snow-covered backdrop of Mount Washington. Yes, Happy Memorial Day Weekend, 2.0.
