PINKHAM NOTCH — “WOO-HOO! WE DEFINITELY have the snow!” exclaimed Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, speaking Friday morning about the more than 2 feet of snow we’ve gotten in the past week, perfect for so many things going on around the valley, on and off the slopes.
That includes the Jackson chamber’s 22nd annual N.H. Sanctioned and Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition, which returns for a second year to the lawn in front of the base lodge at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch. It started Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.
Held in the past at venues like Black Mountain, Jackson Memorial Park and the Nestlenook, which were all great, the setting at Great Glen makes for a great day of viewing the fantastic snow sculptures in between going out for a ski tour or snowshoeing trek.
Kathleen says there will be all sorts of other fun things to do, including a free kids scavenger hunt, offering all sorts of prizes and being held with a Valentine’s hearts theme from noon-2 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle both days for us older kids.
Thirteen teams are competing, including four New Hampshire teams.
So grab your cellphone/cameras, cross-country skis and snowshoes or just hop in the car and drive up to Great Glen Trails to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award and enjoy the outdoor art.
For more information, call (603) 383-9356 or go to jacksonnh.com.
GREAT GLEN is 100 percent open following this week’s substantial snowstorms, and they’re not alone as all of the valley’s alpine and ski touring centers are in great shape. Go to skinh.com/conditions for all the latest updates. I checked out Bear Notch Ski Touring last weekend after the first of this past week’s three storms, and it was music for the soul, skiing alongside the Saco River trails in the fresh snow and bright winter sunshine.
Among the highlights of this weekend is Wildcat Mountain’s 65th anniversary party, which former Sun sales rep/past Ski NH communications manager and now Vail Resorts N.H. manager of communications Abi Allen tells us will be held today at 11 a.m.
“We will have cupcakes, party favors, party hats, balloons, giveaways and more. Wear your best retro or vintage gear, take a photo and tag us on social media for a chance win a prize. The Pub will also have a $6.50 limited edition specials menu on Saturday, plus PBR Promo and Now is Now will be playing,” reports Abi.
ALSO TAKING PLACE at noon today in busy Pinkham Notch is Granite Backcountry Alliance’s sold-out M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski up the Mount Washington Auto Road (get it?). Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott of WMWV will be among the participants. For more on Granite Backcountry’s ongoing programs, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
SPEAKING OF which, Tyler Ray of Granite Backcountry Alliance, says the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival is set to return Feb. 9-12. It will be presented in partnership with Backyard Concept, Synnott Mountain Guides, and title sponsor The North Face. Additional support comes from Blizzard-Tecnica, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, La Sportiva, Winterstick Snowboards, Black Diamond Equipment, Dakine, DPS, SCARPA, Red Bull, Flylow Gear, onX, Jones Snowboards, YETI, and Weston, among others.
For more information, go to skimtwashington.com or email festival@skimtwashington.com.
CAPT. RAY GILMORE — who had a fast run to place second in Week 3 of Cranmore Mountian Meisters Wednesday — notes that Black Mountain has partnered with Gorham Bike and Ski to bring back the Friday Night Uphill Series, with the first week having been held last night.
For more, go to blackmt.com/friday-night-uphill.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS, we’re happy to report that old friend Bucky Lewis is back in town, living in Center Conway and gearing up with friend Dan Quint to present a musical comedy dinner show at Jonathan Rivers’ River’s Edge Grille and Tavern at Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee on Feb. 11, with dinner to start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7. Tickets are $45 for the dinner and show. Reservations are required and may bemade by calling (603) 539-2901.
Bucky — renowned for his many onstage character transformations and zany sense of wicked New Hampsha humah — is excited to be back and looks forward to performing shows for local charitable groups as he has had a long career of holding musical comedy fundraisers for various causes over the years, including helping us out with the Doug “Rooster” Campbell benefit back in 2005 at the Grand Summit. We all could use some humor these days, so this ought to be a fun night. For more information, go to indianmoundgc.com.
IN OTHER COMEDY NEWS, friend Martha Leich tells us the MWV Ski Team will once again be having a comedy night fundraiser on Feb. 18 at the Theater in the Wood in Intervale, featuring Boston comedians Paul Dangelo and Paul Gilligan.
The event is from 6-10 p.m and tickets are $50 per person. There will be a silent auction and drinks and light food available. Get tickets online at mwvstcomedy2023.bpt.me or go to www.mwvskiteam.com and click on events.
BLUES FANS are looking forward to the return of the Red Parka Blues Sunday Series Jan. 29 with talented local bassist Al Hospers performing with spirited vocalist Kemp Harris from 5-8 p.m. Al — who played as great show with Mike Sakash and Craig Bryan at the Majestic Café last Friday — says of his friend, Kemp, “He is a force of nature! This ought to be a gas!”
Al’s band will be playing at the Wildcat Tavern on Feb. 9, so he’s getting in the fun gigs for sure.
IN OTHER MUSICAL highlights, Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s beautifully expanded Tasting Room has Simon Crawford, Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst’s Generations today, and Voyagers Jan. 29; Rek-lis Trio is there Feb. 3. Go to tuckermanbrewing.com for more.
At the always cozy and comfy slopeside Shovel Handle Pub at Whitneys’ Village Inn, Randy Messineo is there today and Rek-lis Duo’s Becca and Mike are there Sunday, Jan. 29. Top of the 9th has Three Day Funk Jan. 28, and The Red Parka features Lazy River Riders tonight.
WMWV’s LOCAL SONG OF THE YEAR CONTEST is now underway. Go to wmwv.com for the scoop. Last year’s winner was young Willow Carter for her beautiful song, “Late Nite Drives.”
SPEAKING of MWV, it was really sweet to hear Uncle Roy Prescott interview his niece, Nashville’s Morgan Johnston, last week on the “Morning Show.” She debuted her new song, “Like It’s His Job,” which you can hear by going to morganjohnstonmusic on Instagram or to wmwv.com. They have added it to their rotation.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we send greetings out to one and all, including John McSherry and Nick Lebel (today); Kevin and twin sister Kelly Drew, and Nick Desousza (1-29); Val Rothen and Medicare insurance specialist Ed Hollum (1-30); extreme skier Dan Egan (1-31); Kit Schmauch (now of Ohio) and John Biggio, (2-1); and Groundhog Day babies the Cranmore Inn’s Christopher Bellis and Four Your Paws Only’s Brian Ahearn (2-2).
MAY THE GROUNDHOG see his shadow on Feb. 2 as we want this snow train pattern to keep rolling. Just a few weeks ago, we were all searching for the snow, but as local weather observer Ed Bergeron notes, that all changed with the white gold of these past three storms. Amen to that!
ing and viewing the snow sculptures and then watching the NFL playoffs Sunday: Go Eagles and 49ers (3 p.m.), and Bengals and Chiefs (6:30 p.m.).
