WHAT A GREAT way to end the first of two school vacation weeks with 6-12 inches of powder, let alone the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival taking place this weekend.
Local weather observer/skier Ed Bergeron gave snowy Friday a top rating of 50 cents on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show.”
The powdery snow added to the already high spirits for the ski festival organized by Mark Synnott of Jackson and Tyler Ray of Kearsarge.
It kicked off with a gathering at Theater in the Wood in Intervale Thursday with a talk by DPS Skis world record holder Aaron Rice of Utah and continued with Ski the Whites’ Friday Night Lights at Black Mountain. Tonight the festival features a “High George (Washington) Gear and Beer” bash at the Theater in the Wood from 6-9 p.m. Admission fee of $20 includes beverages. The event will be hosted by “NH Life” NESN host and endurance athlete Kate Sullivan.
It will be highlighted by the audience judging the winner of the five-entry “Diamond 48” backcountry ski film competition, which launched at Ledge Brewing, which started Thursday and ends at 5 p.m. today.
The five contestants are using their smartphones to make their films. The festival is putting up $1,000 to go to the winner.
Pioneering backcountry skier and author David Goodman and fellow guides led a group up the Gulf of Slides Trail on Mount Washington Friday. He will be attending tonight’s “High George” gathering. “It’s off to a great start,” said Tyler Friday. For more, go to skimtwashington.com
THEATER IN THE WOOD’S Winter Concert Series, meanwhile, features Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute March 4. The Gravel Project’s Friday show got canceled due to the snowstorm.
GROOMING IT INTO SHAPE: Doug Garland, co-owner with brother John Henry Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett, said people loved ski touring and snowshoeing in Wednesday’s sunny warmth and Thursday’s cold temperatures caused some icy challenges, they said conditions ought to be superb for the weekend and heading into the second vacation week when many southern N.H. public schools have the week off.
“We were lucky to be in the Bartlett snowbelt and that allowed us to have 12-15 kilometers of groomed skiing open Thursday, and it’s looking good for the weekend,” said Doug, noting Bear Notch expects to have 40 km groomed for the weekend and 55 km total.
Ski N.H. reported the following conditions as snow fell Friday:
ALPINE:
• Attitash, 40 of 68 trails and five of nine lifts; apres ski: Den Sessions, Bear Peak, Mitch Alden; Ptarmigan’s, Chuck and Scott; Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup, March 18.
• Black, 30 of 45 trails, three of five lifts; Weekly Ski the Whites Friday Night Lights uphill ski race; apres ski at LOSTBO Pub: Feb. 26, Swamp Dog and Feb. 27, Scott Baer.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort, 48 of 57 trails and all seven lifts operating and skiing until 8 p.m. Feb. 26 — tubing park open daily during both vacation weeks (but sold out Feb. 26) with the park open Feb. 26 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 28-March 4; Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden performs at Zip’s Pub Feb. 26, 4-7 p.m.; Cranapalooza 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 26; fireworks Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.; Mountain Meisters resumes March 2 with apres ski by Ryan St. Onge; New England Ski Museum’s 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup March 5.
• Bretton Woods, 37 of 98 trails, six of 10 lifts.
• King Pine, all 17 trails and all five lifts; six terrain park elements and tubing park; Riley Parkhurst Duo at Trails End Tavern, 3-6 p.m.; Wildcat Mountain, March 4: Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence Racing for a Reason, 1:30-6 p.m.
• Wildcat Mountain, 15 of 48 trails (more to be added); four of five lifts; apres ski Fridays and Saturdays.
CROSS-COUNTRY:
• Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 40 of 60 km groomed.
• Bretton Woods Nordic Center; trails to reopen Feb. 26; 47th Mount Washington Cup March 5.
• Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, snow tubing, SnowCoach; 45 km for snowshoeing and ski touring; fat biking; guided snowshoe tours;;Nordic Meisters Tuesdays;
• Jackson Ski Touring, check for updates as grooming continues on 154-km trail network.
• MWV Ski Touring, check for updates as grooming is ongoing; 32nd annual Chocolate Festival sold out for Feb. 27 but trails are open.
• Reserve at Purity Spring, 15 of 17 trails; guided snowshoe tour Feb. 26 and March 5, 2 p.m.
FAT TUESDAY: The Heather Pierson Band is giving a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Concert at the Majestic Theater March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Joining pianist Heather are Shawn Nadeau (bass), Davy Sturtevant (cornet and guitar), Craig Bryan. (drums), Mike Sakash (clarinet and saxophone), and George Wiese (trombone). The concert will feature traditional jazz, Heather’s own compositions, and Mardi Gras standards by Professor Longhair, Louis Armstrong and more. Go to mountaintopmusic.org for tickets.
SONG OF THE YEAR: I hope you got to listen Tuesday night to the 30 song entries in WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Song of the Year” contest sponsored by Blue Moon Brewing, Amoskeag Beverages and the North Conway Music Center.
The three finalists are The Gravel Project for “Saving Up My Love” from the just released album, “Many Miles Ahead”; 17-year-old vocalist Willow Carter of Fryeburg for “Late Night Drives;” and the energetic Jug, featuring John and Erin Bott, performing “Hyperbole.” WMWV owner/general manager Greg Frizzell said the three finalists’ songs will be posted this weekend on WMWV.com. Listeners can vote through March 31. The three finalists get to play at showcases scheduled for March at venues in the valley. All of the contestants’ music will be featured on WMWV’s Local Music Spotlight.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Joe Mori, Ailie Byers and Molly Shannon (today); John Skelton and Elizabeth Carleton (2-27); Scamp Campbell (2-28); nephew-in-law and new Fryeburg resident Shannon Miller and Tamworth winter camper Sheldon Perry (3-2); musician/carpenter Tom Rebmann and Paula Sullivan Jones (3-3); Melissa LaRoche and North Country Fair’s Brian Smith (3-4).
HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND and pray for peace. It is terrible to witness what is going on in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion.
