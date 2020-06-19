HAPPY FIRST DAY of summer and Happy Father’s Day Weekend, a scorcher of one at that to you and that guy who taught you how to throw a baseball, the importance of saving for a rainy day and how to try and be on time.
(I qualify that last one because I always try and be on time, but it seems in this writer's way of life, something always comes up!).
If you’re blessed enough to be a father, may you have a spectacular day Sunday — and whether or not our dads are still living or not, may we all take time to reflect and say thanks for all that they instilled in us.
DAD AND SKIING: For me, it was a love of skiing that my father gave me and my fellow seven siblings, as I write in the essay found elsewhere in today’s issue with everyone else’s poignant remembrances of their fathers.
Dad was a national junior combined Olympic champ when he skied for Hanover High in the ‘30s when Dick Durrance was a star up the street at Dartmouth College, and then raced a year for the University of New Hampshire before going on to the Naval Academy.
According to family lore, his father showed up at the UNH campus that freshman spring and gave him you-know-what for having such a great time, skiing up in Tuckerman with his buddies instead of hitting the books so he could enter the academy, where his enrollment had been deferred a year.
He did buckle down, and after he got to Annapolis, he was supposed to graduate with the Naval Academy Class of 1942, but when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he and his classmates were commissioned and put into service at sea to fight for their country. No May springtime graduation for them!
And not much skiing for Dad for a while, too, until his retirement 25 years later, when he began taking us kids skiing to King Pine, King Ridge and Sunapee after our family had returned to our New Hampshire roots.
When I take a ski run at Wildcat or Cranmore on a sunny day, I think of Dad. I am sure it is that way for many fellow readers whose fathers taught them to ski, too. As we all know and celebrate in this valley, skiing is a way of life, and not just a recreational pastime. To have it passed down by our parents makes it especially priceless.
SPEAKING OF SKIING, although I have not been there yet this year, it’s been fun to see photos and video on Facebook of everyone heading up the Mt. Washington Auto Road to ski the snowfields this week.
Crispin Battles, director of marketing for the Auto Road and Great Glen Trails (which is also now open for mountain biking and running as well as guided kayak trips), said Friday that there is still a good amount of snow up there in the snowfields, thanks to the snowy spring on Mount Washington, which posed a challenge for Auto Road crews to get it cleared in April and May.
“There’s still a fair amount of snow — pretty good for the third week in June, anyway,” said Crispin, who said drivers must purchase a ticket for themselves as well as for each passenger to head on up to the summit to park and then walk down to ski the snowfields.
Safe social distancing of course is expected of all.
The Auto Road, for now, is still holding off until initiating its guided van tours, due to COVID-19 concerns but may start that as the summer progresses. For further information, call the Auto Road at (603) 466-3988.
SPEAKING OF SUMMER, the Old Farmers Almanac (founded in 1792) tells us that the summer solstice arrives today at 5:44 p.m. EDT.
And I quote, “the solstice marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the Sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. (By longest “day,” we mean the longest period of sunlight.) At the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year.”
TODAY ALSO MARKS the start of summer operations for the Conway Scenic Railroad, so it will be good to hear and see the cars back on the high iron, as owner David Swirk and marketing director Brian Solomon like to say.
As I wrote earlier this week for a Business section story, they have instituted several safe social distancing practices on the passenger cars and with the help of master carpenter George Small wooden compartments have been added to one of the cars with windows looking out and allowing fresh air in.
The big news is that boarding times will be imperative this year a half-hour before departure to enable the staff to get everyone to their assigned, safe-distanced apart seating for groups. Also of note is the dedication of the Notch Train by its former historically accurate name of the Mountaineer, which will start running June 27 after a christening ceremony.
Call the CSRR at (603) 356-5251 or go to conwayscenic.com for the complete schedule.
GOOD TO SEE LIVE music returning over the past few weeks to the Wildcat Tavern, the Shannon Door, and the Red Parka and come June 29 Dennis and Davey to Deacon Street, to name a few. All with social distancing, of course — and masks.
When I asked Stu Dunlop of the Wildcat this week if everyone was cooperating by wearing masks, as are all staff, he answered, “When people call to make reservations,” Dunlop said, “we tell them that masks are required. A few macho types have told us they don’t want to wear masks – and we very diplomatically explain that they are welcome to not wear a mask but they won’t be able to eat unless they do.”
I also liked that Stu said that masked servers are learning how to “smile with their eyes” when greeting guests during these COVID-19 days.
A correction, by the way, from Friday’s restaurants reopening for indoor service: while it’s true that Horsefeathers is replacing Spoons with a new room with four large-screen television, it will be a sports room but without a bar of its own.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS TO ONE AND ALL, including belatedly to George “Mountain Mouth” Cleveland of the Gibson Center (6-13) and to all others, including; longtime local chef Rick Spencer, guitarist Jeff Hayward and historical novelist Olga Morrill, all on 6-20; and on the official summer solstice, Conway selectman and community volunteer John Colbath, Realtor Joy Tarbell, photographer Debbie Lennon, Elsie Limmer and Donna Dawson (6-21); Cindy Fowler Goslee (6-22); Rachel Andrews Damon and Steve Miller (6-24); Snowvillage Inn’s Jen Kovach, Janice Brotherton, Sara Holtby and Lisa Rhinebold (6-25); and 27 North’s Doug Gibson and photographer Dennis Coughlin (6-26).
AND, THEY’RE OFF! Fellow horse-racing fans, enjoy the first leg of the reshuffled Triple Crown today, the Belmont Stakes for the first time ever will start the quest today and will be held without spectators due to the pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is now slated for Sept. 5 and the Preakness will be the final leg Oct. 3.
ROLLING PROTEST: At 4 p.m. from Schouler Park this Sunday, a fourth Black Lives Matter protest will be held, but this one with a twist: it will be a “Skate Away the Hate.” It is being organized by Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson. The route is from Schouler Park south on Route 16 to Depot Road and back.
KUDOS TO ALL who made last weekend's Skimobile Express chairlift-serviced summit graduation for Kennett High such a success. A tremendous community effort that made us all proud!
WE’RE IN for a hot series of days over the weekend and into the week. The state Department of Environmental Services is asking all to conserve water as water tables and river levels are running low. Stay cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.