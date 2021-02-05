MORE SNOW FRIDAY added to the 11 inches that fell Monday and Tuesday, making it a super weekend for skiing this Super Bowl LV weekend!
Friday’s 2 inches combined with the 11.3 inches we received earlier this week from Winter Storm Orlena sees February’s total of 13.3 inches already exceeding all of January’s total, notes local cooperative weather observer (and avid skier) Ed Bergeron.
I’ve often said that Super Bowl weekend is one of the best ones for skiing and riding, as the trails are less crowded. It will be even more so this weekend, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
I’m looking forward to going cross-country skiing Sunday, then coming back to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.
Brady will be going for his seventh title and playing in his 10th championship. According to the oddsmakers, the Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites over the Bucs. But you can never bet against No. 12, the GOAT (as in the “Greatest Of All Time,” and not, as one of my sisters thought “goat, as in old determined man”), right?
As David Dolan on Valley Vision’s “North Country NFL” noted, it’s disturbing that many Patriots fans are rooting against Brady out of spite. He and fellow host Bill Edmunds are rooting for the seasoned Brady while their TV hosting compadre Rick West is betting on the youthful Mahomes.
“David thinks Brady is going to pull it out as he always does, but Rick and I are thinking Mahomes and the Chiefs will win,” said Bill on Friday. “I think it will come down to the wire, with the Bucs having a lead late, but then Patrick will work some of his magic and lead a late surge by the Chiefs. But then again, that’s Brady time as well, so we’ll see.”
IN SKI NEWS, here were the superb conditions as of Friday:
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Open with 38 of 45 trails (20 groomed) and two of five lifts: Lostbo Cabin open. Today’s recommended route: Sun Valley to Roller Coaster to Davis. Uphill route is designated to Black Beauty Trail.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): Open with 62 of 63 trails, 34 of 35 glades and seven of 10 lifts. Stickney T-Bar running. Tree skiers will enjoy the Wild West Glade or John Grave’s Glades on West Mountian. Beginners can take High Ridge to Outer Bounds to Avalan to Crawford Ridge for a long run of over 2 miles.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 39 of 57 trails and three of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Packed powder. More terrain now open, including the East Slope, Lower Hurricane and Lower Arlberg; Beginner Area off C’more’s Double reopened. Snowmakers working on North Conway Trail, Uper Arlberg and ower portion of Morton’s 60 Terrain Park. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): One hundred percent open (all 17 trails and all five lifts); lifts running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Pine Meadow Tubing Park, Crooked Pine terrain park are open. Note: Tohko Dome Ice Skating rink is now open daily until 9 p.m., but skating tickets/rentals available during regular operating hours only.
• SADDLEBACK (saddlebackmaine.com; 207-864-5671): Now 100 percent open with all 68 trails and all three lifts. Located in Rangeley, Maine, Saddleback reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge, new chairlift and protocols aimed at keeping skiers safe in a pandemic. Driving distance from North Conway: 115 miles, following the U.S. 2 route (2 hours, 33 minutes). Be sure to check them out and tell ‘em The Sun sent ya!
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Excellent terrain open throughout the network with this week’s snow and grooming. Ski lessons by appointment. 70 kilometers of skiing and snowshoeing open.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3328: 34 of 35 miles of trails open; total of 100 km open with 95 tracked and skate groomed.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 15 of 45 kilometers of classic groomed; 18 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 96.6 km open with 50 km classic and 50 km skate-groomed open. Trail loop of the day: Ellis River south and north. Fourteen inches of snow past week.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): 40 kilometers open single track (up from 12 km last week) and skate-groomed and 45 km snowshoe and 2 km fat biking in Whitaker Woods and Powerline. Trail passes are available only at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): All trails skate-groomed, others tracked.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 16 km open for groomed skiing and 20 km for snowshoeing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including David Brooks, Fryeburg Public Library’s Jenny Spofford and Kelly McReel (today); musician Scot Montgomery and Lauren Orsini (2-8); Vibe publisher Dan Houde and John Flaschner (2-9); Ken Sweet, Debbie Taylor and Dan Ryan (2-10); Conway Selectman Steve Porter and Charlie Carlson-Ryall (2-11); and the Red Parka Pub’s Terry O’Brien, Chris Bailey, J-Town Deli’s Genn Anzaldi, Toni Marcello, Abe Lincoln and smooth-skating Chuck Seavey (2-12).
SPEAKING OF BIRTHDAYS, congratulations are in order for my nephew Grant Eastman (son of my late brother/Mountain Ear publisher Steve Eastman and Sarah W. Eastman) and his wife, Morenike Adetula Eastman, as the Cambridge, Mass., residents became the proud parents Jan. 27 of a baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Ayomide Eastman. Ayomide (I-oh-me-deh) means “my joy has arrived” in Yoruba. Theo weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Baby, mother and father are all doing well, I am happy to report.
AREN’T YOU GLAD that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow in a virtual celebration in Gobbler’s Knob, Pa.,on Tuesday, meaning we’ll have another six more weeks of winter?
