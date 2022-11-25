POST-TURKEY DAY greetings to you and your favorite drumstick, along with post-Black and Plaid Friday salutations, giving us Small Business Saturday today, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.
Makes you wonder: isn’t there something for tomorrow, like Shopping Sanity Sunday?
ON THANKSGIVING DAY, before heading over to my sister-in-law Sarah’s for a wonderful dinner, I stopped by American Legion Post 46 to see how their preparations were going for their Thanksgiving meal delivery as well as for their hosting of a community dinner.
The kitchen was a beehive of activity, as the crew of volunteers finished up their cooking chores that had begun with the roasting of the 43 turkeys on Monday night.
“You're talking 150 pounds of potatoes, 75 pounds of carrots, 75 pounds of squash, 50 pounds of onions, stuffing, five cases of apple sauce, 45 pounds of gravy and 48 dozen rolls,” said new Post 46 Commander Dan Macleod, noting that the Vaughan Food Pantry donated most of the food for the effort, along with Weston’s, which donated the squash, and Green Thumb Farms donated the potatoes. Pies were also donated.
Out in the hall, volunteers lined up to get meals for delivery to those who had called by Wednesday to reserve them.
Keri Chute of the Legion Auxiliary said they were going to deliver 123 meals. The Legion then opened its doors at 1:30 to the community, and approximately 400 stopped by to enjoy some holiday cheer and great food until 5 p.m.
It’s amazing to see the effort, watching good people doing good things to help make our part of the world a little better. Big kudos to one and all who volunteered on their holiday to help others.
SPEAKING OF HOLIDAY gatherings, as the focus shifts from Thanksgiving to Christmas, there are two local tree-lighting events today: the first is in Jackson for the arrival of Santa at 4:30 p.m., followed by the tree-lighting at 6 p.m. Go to jacksonnh.com for the scoop.
Meanwhile, the Coneway Congregational Church (the Brown Church) invites everyone to stop by for some hot cocoa and caroling as they light their tree at 7 p.m. Go to thebrownchurch.org for further information.
THE 7TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF TREES is another holiday event not to be missed, once again being presented at Settlers Green by Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program on Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4. For details, go to nhfestivaloftrees.com.
Last year, I won a beautiful mini-tree created by Jacquie Scaletti, which I look forward to putting up real soon now that the season is upon us.
Be sure to check out our Calendar and the holiday roundup of events for other seasonal happenings – there are a lot of them!
ANOTHER SURE way to get into the holiday spirit is by attending vocalist/guitarist Carol Noonan and pianist Dana Cunningham’s Christmas Concert at the Little White Church in Eaton, set this year for Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
It's always exquisite.
Dana is performing with guest saxophonist Mike Sakash at the church on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. and a solo concert there on Dec. 11, also at 4 p.m. Go to littlwhitechurch.com for further information.
Carol will present Stone Mountain LIVE for Christmas on Dec. 16 and 17, as well as a Kat Edmonson Holiday Show on Dec. 3 and SMAC’s annual Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 4. Go to stonemountainartscenter.com for the entire schedule.
ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT to look forward to is M&D Playhouse’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol,” set to open Dec. 1 and to run Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 18. Go to mdplayhouse.com for ticket information.
CHANGING SEASONS FOR A MOMENT: I don’t want to confuse Thanksgiving or Christmas with Halloween, but taking one last look back, I did want to mention last weekend’s well-attended night ghost sleuthing talk, held at the North Conway Country Club on Nov. 19, with a focus on the Conway Scenic Railroad’s 1874-built North Conway Train Station.
Apparently, some staff members have seen and heard things that go bump in the night for years at the beautiful station.
On hand were paranormal investigators Joe Franke and Orlando Ferrante of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society, a paranormal research organization. They have more than 66 years of combined knowledge and experience and have worked on hundreds of cases over the years helping people understand and overcome their fears of the unknown.
They came to spend some time researching haunting incidents at the train station that were shared by staff, including customer service manager Greg Neptune and customer service manager Dick Osterhaut.
“It was a very interesting presentation. More than 50 people attended,” said Brian Solomon, events and marketing coordinator for the CSRR. “There want to come back maybe in April to do more research and to do another presentation, so we’ll let everyone know.”
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including belatedly a Happy 70th to musician/mechanic Rick Mueller, who celebrated with friends at Cafe Noche 11-22; and best wishes to Sue West, Bill Aughton and Jeff Allen (today); Anna Hatch Peare of the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park that is to break ground in spring 2023 off Hemlock Lane (11-27); banker Allen Gould and the MWV Ski Team’s Martha Leigh (also both 11-27); Patricia Sell and attorney Randy Cooper (11-28); Kevin Flynn and Noah Rivers (11-29); golden retriever breeder Lynn Mathieu Saunders (11-29); NoCo Country Club and Cranmore bartender Brett Newton (12-1); and Beth Funicella (12-2).
IT'S A BLUE SUNDAY, Nov. 27, featuring one of our favorites, the uke Joint Devils, from 5-8 p.m. Now is Now is there tonight and the Echo Tones are there on Dec. 2.
IN OTHER MUSIC, the final live Cold River Radio Show of the 2022 10th anniversary season will take place at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 11, featuring Groove Soul Rock & Roll Band Johnny Trama & The B3 Kings, Dave Gerard of Truffle, Local Spotlight Randy Messineo and The Cold River Radio Band Joined by Guest Guitarist Jarrod Taylor.
Go to coldriverradio.com for tickets and further information.
KING PINE POTLUCK DEC. 1: Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Congregational Church was once a ski instructor and ski patroller at King Pine. He read my notice a few issues back in the Valley Voice about a ski history piece I am working on for King Pine's 60th anniversary, and that spurred him to organize a potluck gathering for all King Pine past employees or skiers to reminisce and share their stories, to be held at the church's Fellowship Hall Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. For details, call (603) 447-3851 ext. 2.
LASTLY, it's great to see the snowmakers doing their thing. Bretton Woods and Cranmre continue to add to their terrain total. Bear Notch Ski Touring is having its annual pass weekend open house today and tomorrow – call them to reserve a pass or if you prefer to show up in person, they will have a drop box on the porch so please bring an envelope with your photo, payment and return address. Call (603) 374-2277 for the scoop – and Great Glen Trails (603-466-2333) is having its annual Holiday Craft Fair today.
Glad to see it all beginning to look a lot like winter – and Christmas.
