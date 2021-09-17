CONWAY — While right-wing rallyers are marching in Washington, I’m happy to report that a walk of a much kindlier nature is once again taking place today here in Mount Washington Valley, and it’s one that people of all political persuasions support: the 24th annual Jen’s Friends “Climb Aganst Cancer,” being held this morning up Mount Cranmore.
Held to raise funds for cancer patients in our valley, there is nothing political about it — unlike what’s taking place in D.C. by those who support those who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
To the contrary, the annual “Climb Against Cancer” represents the best about this valley, and about people — the “better angels of our nature,” as Abraham Lincoln said in his first inaugural address on the steps of that very same U.S. Capitol in March 1861 a month before the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
First held in 1998 to raise funds for the late Jen Hill, then a 26-year-old parttime U.S. Forest Service employee who was battling a brain tumor without health insurance, the “Climb Against Cancer” is a sacred event.
Jen gave her OK to the her brother Doug and his UNH fraternity brothers’ idea of a climb being held in her name that October only if it would help out others and not just her. That first hike raised $68,000.
And so Jen’s Friends came into being as an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has done so much good over the years, helping nearly 1,000 clients over the years and raising $3,121,306, according to Jen’s Friends First Vice President Heather Phillips.
They currently serve 80 clients here in the valley.
Past president/current board member Wendy Holmes says, “All the money that is raised here stays here.”
After going virtual only last year, due to the pandemic, this year’s climb is back in person — but it’s still got a virtual component online at jensfriends.org.
Last year, the virtual version of the 23rd annual event surpassed the $100,000 fundraising goal with more than $107,000 raised.
This year’s fundraising goal is once again $100,000 — the total stood at $61,731.90 as of Friday, according to the website.
Registration is today from 8-9:30 a.m. with the auction online and people on laptops helping place bids on site on the more than 125 items.
The hike starts at 9:30 a.m. Entertainment will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the base, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. (which will be grab and go this year, due to pandemic social distancing concerns). Awards and the auction winners will be announced at noontime.
So, see you there at Cranmore, fellow members of our fine community.
JEN’S FRIENDS’ HIKE continues the community spirit of giving that was once again evident at last weekend’s Mud Bowl, which was back after a year’s hiatus.
Thanks to all the volunteers who made it such a success — it was great, for example, to see Conway Selectman John Colbath, his son and Conway Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath, attorney Robert Young and Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey of RSVP helping out in the food tent.
As we reported, the Muddas Football Club won their 22nd title and third straight, defeating the hometown, two-time champion North Country Crocs, 28-20. The 38th annual Tournament of Mud Parade was another hit.
Kudos to the various and many raffle winners, including local pickleballer Karen Cook, who won the North Conway Community Center’s pig raffle.
PRIOR TO THE MUD BOWL PARADE last Saturday, the 9/11 ceremonies in Schouler Park took place. A big salute to one and all, especially state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) of American Legion Post 95. In my story in Tuesday's Sun, I inadvertently omitted Post Commander Jim Lefebvre as one of the flower layers — Jim lay a flower in honor of those who were attacked at the Pentagon on Sept. 11. My apologies, James!
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS, the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center in Crawford Notch’s Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series continues this afternoon with a concert by Vermont’s tight-harmony folksmiths, Low Lily, at 7 p.m. Go to eventbrite.com for details — and bring a chair.
Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway is featuring the Riley Parkhurst Project in its beer garden outdoors today from 3-6 p.m.
Ledge Brewing in Intervale features Diana’s Bath Salts today at 6 p.m. and Mitch Alden tomorrow, beginning at 2 p.m.
After hosting Al Hospers and the Valley Horns this past Friday night, the Denmark Arts Center (denmarkarts.org) presents Fallfest Feast Al Fresco, a tasty fundraiser, Sept. 18 at Bicentennial Park at 50 West Main Street in Denmark, 5-7 p.m.
Stone Mountain Arts Center (stonemountainartscenter.com) has one of my all-time favs, John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band tonight and New England comedian Bob Marley Sept. 23.
The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn (undiscoveredmusic.net) in Bridgton presents talented pianist Heather Pierson Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Parka Pub, which featured the blistering return of Memphis Lightning Friday night, has the Riley Parkhurst Project tonight and is welcoming back the Bruce Marshall Group for its next Blue Sunday next week Sept. 26.
The Farmstand in Chocorua’s Feel the Barn Sunday night concert series (thefarmstand.net) continues Sept. 26 with talented Boston singer/songwriters Sarah Fairchild and Todd Thibaud.
The Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series (wildcattavern.com/events) has Maine guitar songwriting legend Denny Breau and his band tonight, at 4:30 and 7 p.m., with Cold River Radio Show host Jonathan Sarty opening the shows.
The Cold River Radio Show, by the way, will celebrate its ninth anniversary with an exclusive 2021 show at the refurbished Majestic Theatre in Conway Sept. 26.
The show will feature Jonathan, along with “Boston’s Queen of Soul and Jazz” Cassandre McKinley, guitarist Tyler-James Kelly of the Stiks, author John Kane and in the Local Spotlight the duo, Just Be-Cause featuring Christine Rogers and Moe Baillargeon. For tickets, go to coldriveradio.com (tickets are also available in advance at White Birch Books in North Conway).
SPEAKING OF WHITE BIRCH, extreme skiing legend Dan Egan and co-author Eric Wilbur appeared at the local bookstore Thursday to sign copies of their new book, “30 Years in a White Haze,” which provides a fascinating look the the beginnings of Dan's life of adventure and the evolution of extreme skiing.
Among those in the audience were his Bridgton Academy ski coaches, Bil Bearse and Pete Gately, Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott of WMWV and old Egan family friend Kathy Keene of the Conway Public Library.
It’s a great book written by a great guy, who is one-half of the Egan Brothers duo with fellow U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inductee John Egan. Be sure to get a copy at White Birch (603-356-3200).
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including Jay Waterman and Nora Mulkern-Bean of the Shannon Door (which once again hosted shows by British funnyman Jimmy Keys earlier in the week) both 9-19; Wendy Olson and Kathy McGilvray Baltz (9-20); Relator Diane McGregor, Leonissa Langbehn-Abraham, Martin Murray and USAF-Ret. Maj. John Edgerton (9-21); Lorraine Seibel and Erin McGuire Wright (9-22); Jackson Selectman “Frankie D” DiFruscio, Army vet Bob Currier and Judith Campbell (9-23); and nephew and new daddy Grant Eastman, sister Judy Federowicz on Martha's Vineyard, actor Gordon Clapp, Jeana Dewitt, Linda Chisholm and the MWV Skating Club’ Melody Nester (all 9-24) and all others.
IN CLOSING, I'd like to thank fellow writer Ed Parsons for his wonderful tribute in last Saturday's Sun to late hiking buddy and artist Robert Gordon, who passed last week. Glad to hear his dog Champney is being taken care of by friends. RIP, Bob!
