Summer continues, with brilliant sunshine, blue skies, cool lakes, stunning mountain vistas and plenty of entertainment and activities for all ages. Last Saturday, we attended a concert by Shana Aisenburg behind the library. Aisenburg, a versatile, brilliant musician played several different instruments evoking various styles of music.
On Sunday, we sat on the spacious deck behind the former Other Store enjoying entertainment by Lisa Ferguson, Peter Heimlich and Doug Hazard. The series continues on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location with different musicians each week.
Music on the Lawn 2022, sponsored by the Friends of Cook Memorial Library, takes place Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in front of the Cook Memorial Library. Bring a chair or use one of ours. Your freewill donations support these local musicians. The event will be canceled if it rains. The schedule is July 20, Katie O’Connell and Chris Buerk; July 27, Welles Stafford; Aug. 3, Madeline Moneypenny; and Aug. 10, Peter Heimlich
Serenades 2022, sponsored by The Tamworth Foundation, are open-air performances in July, August and September Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m. on the lawn behind Cook Memorial Library. Bring your own chair or blanket. Donations accepted. The schedule is July 16, Opera on Tap; July 23, Vachon, Nourse and Howell; and July 30, Heimlich and Hazard 50th anniversary tour.
A celebration of the history of The Barnstormers, featuring Jean Mar Brown and the theater’s resident company of actors takes place at The Barnstormers Theatre on July 17, July 31 and Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Come for a look back on the theater’s 92-year history with readings of scenes from plays performed over the years. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Household Hazardous Waste collection days are coming up. Tamworth residents may go to any location: July 30 in Belmont, Franklin, Gilford or Meredith; or Aug. 6 in Bristol, Laconia, Moultonborough or Ossipee. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. Limit 10 gallons or 50 pounds. Latex/acrylic paint is not accepted at the collection and hazardous waste is not accepted at our transfer station. Find handouts at the transfer station, town office and post offices or find more information at lakesrpc.org. Businesses are not eligible for this event but should go to the fee-based Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility in Wolfeboro, open 8:30 a.m. to noon, on the third Saturday May through October.
Find more information at lrhhpf@atlanticbb.net. Unused medications can be dropped in collection boxes at Conway, Ossipee or Moultonborough police stations, free and no questions asked. Thanks to Sue Stowbridge for this information.
Join Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Wednesday, July 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. for a stewardship morning at the south lot at C.C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua. We’ll be weeding around fruiting shrubs we’ve planted there to improve habitat for wildlife, and mulching them to help them retain moisture when the weather is dry.
Thanks to funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Chocorua Lake Conservancywas able not only to plant fruiting shrubs but also to place nest boxes for bluebirds on this site. Come learn how the Chocorua Lake Conservancy is working to enhance wildlife habitat on some of our properties. Bring along such items as a spade, clippers, handsaw, wheelbarrow, work gloves, water snacks and bug repellant. Register at bit.ly/CLC-072022.
The Tamworth History Center invites you to a Victorian Tea Party, complete with teapots, cucumber sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and tea cakes, on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. under the tent on at 25 Great Hill Road in Tamworth. This event also includes a performance by actress Kandie Carle, The Victorian Lady. Tickets are $20 per person. Reservations requested at tamworthhistorycenter.org or by email admin@tamworthhistorycenter.org.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.