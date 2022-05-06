This tribute to the beloved actor the late Cope Murray, who died this week, was on The Barnstormers Theatre’s Facebook page:
“Cope Murray and his late wife, Priscilla, first came to The Barnstormers in 1958 to meet with Francis Cleveland in hopes of auditioning for a play. Cope was a teacher of English and Theatre Arts at New England College and made a significant contribution in educating generations of students.”
“His first appearance at The Barnstormers was playing a Footman in “The Sleeping Prince.” Cope last graced our stage in the production in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in 2010. In between, he appeared in over 200 productions on The Barnstormer stage. His performances ran the gamut from serious drama such as Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” to high comedy in “A Funny Thing ...” He was a very generous actor, never upstaging, always ready to help bail out a floundering compatriot. In the 1990s, he began to assist artistic director Francis Cleveland. Following Francis’ death in 1995, he became the artistic director, and held that post until 2002. In addition to performing, he also directed a number of shows. He was very popular with the actors, the staff, the crew and, especially, the audiences. He will be sorely missed.”
“As Shakespeare put it, ‘May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.’ Condolences to Cope Murray’s family and many friends.”
News from The Barnstormers: Win two tickets to see “Frost Heaves” on June 4 at The Barnstormers Theatre. Go to The Barnstormers Facebook and look for the post about this giveaway and post a photo of yourself, your friend or your pet dressed in flannel. Winners will be chosen randomly by the official contest committee during breakfast at Rosie’s on May 20 so get your submission in by midnight on May 19. Photos can also be sent to marketing@barnstormerstheatre.org.
The Cook Memorial Library trustees and staff are updating the library’s strategic plan for 2023-25. Community members are invited to a forum to share information. Meetings will be held at the library on Wednesday, May 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be an online meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find more information, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
Friends of Cook Memorial Library and Carroll County Altrusa’s perennial plant sale will take place on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon on the front lawn of the library. Plants are donated by local gardeners. The Friends will sell raffle tickets on May 14, 21 and 28. Tickets can also be purchased at the library during regular hours at the plant sale or from a Friend or Altrusa board member.
ArtWorks Gallery, the face of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center, is open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua. The Friday Painters of the MWV Arts and ArtWorks are the resident artists at the Snow Village Inn for the months of May and June.
From the Tamworth Recreation Department: Adult recreation pickleball will continue to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, however, starting this week pickleball will be played outdoors on the town tennis courts, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (dark). Courts are to left of the K.A. Brett School.
Longtime resident of Tamworth Nancy Hanson died on April 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at the Chocorua Community Church. I apologize for misidentifying the venue in the previous Tamworth column.
The newly revived Union Hall Association will be meeting Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Union Hall in South Tamworth. This is an opportunity to see the renovations that have been underway at the hall, thanks to grant funding from the Tamworth Foundation and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, and generous donations from local residents. This event presents an opportunity to become a member of the association and vote on revisions to the bylaws. A grand reopening event is scheduled for June 18.
Send items for the column to annimac419@gmail.com.
