The Friends of Cook Memorial Library work hard all year providing for “extras” not paid for by the town. These include fulfilling the director’s wish list, programs, staff training, museum passes and special projects including refurbishing of the children’s reading room. This year, the annual meeting will take place on Saturday Sept. 25, starting at 11:30 a.m. with a short business meeting, followed by a light lunch at 12:30 p.m. At 12.30 p.m. Sandwich author, historian and herbalist MJ Pettengill explores the connection between her own herbal practice and the story of Nellie, an Abenaki leader, prominent character in her books. All are welcome.
Peg Loughran, co-manager of the Tamworth Farmers’ Market says: "You might have to dodge a few raindrops, but never fear , we will be there to reward you handsomely in gorgeous items. The Community School, with their newly updated food farm stand now indoors, is sponsoring the most dangerous folk singer in these parts, Doug Hazard. So watch out, Thank you Lianne and her crew for bringing us Doug’s many awesome songs.”
I hear that Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes has some great items at affordable prices available this Saturday morning. They include a microwave, coats and frames. Please bring cash.
The Mug Club at The Chocorua Community Church has hosted a number of lively events recently, including a birthday celebration for everyone with birthdays in September, and most recently an “Antiques Roadshow” where everyone was asked to bring an antique or something meaningful to them. Roger Overshiner showed us items he had purchased on a road trip down Route 66, and Barbara Nordeen talked about a three-phase motor, a motor, invented by her father Lee Hildebrand that revolutionized the motor industry. Musical Memories was also a big hit.
October’s Coffee and Connections theme is “Wellness.” Beginning on Wednesday Oct. 6, “Red Bandana Day,” inspired by the example and spirit of Welles Remy Crowther , a civilian hero known around the world for his selfless character and heroic actions during his final hour at the World Trade Center. Wear a red bandana. If you don’t have one, come anyway.
News from the Recreation Department: “Over here at the Recreation Field we have soccer going on for youth and could use some help from the community.” Recreation Director Dan Beauregard is asking for donations of soccer cleats for children in grades four, five and six. This seems a good time to mention that Tamworth Recreation Department has a Facebook page, with updates and may also be reached at recdirector@tamworthnh.org
The Tamworth Recreation Department will be hosting Game Night every week on Monday at the Tamworth Town house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All community members are welcome. You are invited to bring a game to share.
Tamworth Community Food Center is open at St. Andrew’s Church on Whittier Road on the following Wednesdays: Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Call on arrival to the number posted outside or order ahead by calling (603) 323-8515. Recyclable bags are now accepted.
I recently went over to The Community School to visit with Director Lianne Prentice. I asked her about the school’s ambitious new mission: to open a center for social justice. I learned that the school, which has been closed for several months, is undertaking a bold reimagining of its mission, expanding on education and justice work it has done for decades. The campus, on an historic farm in South Tamworth is evolving into a hub for multi-generational problem solving, especially in the realms of climate resilience, hunger and socio-economic equity. The Semester School is due to open in the fall of 2023.
Meanwhile, Director Lianne Prentice is continuing the school’s important work of providing meals by donation to those experiencing food insecurity owing to the Pandemic.
In January 2021, The Community School was recognized as a Granite State Food Hero for providing community meals. In February 2021, Prentice was awarded New Hampshire Person of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers for food security efforts. In March 2021, The Tamworth Foundation gave The Community School a grant to create a five-week summer camp program, free for all Tamworth children.
Bravo Lianne and everyone who helped make these benefits possible!
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.