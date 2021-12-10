With Chinese lanterns, caroling, babies in strollers and Christmas lights, Tamworth families turned out for the annual Christmas tree lighting last weekend. Carolers met first at The Tamworth History Center, stopped at the Cook Memorial Library and made their way up to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes where bonfires warmed the revelers.
We watched from our car as the tree was lit. This year was different without Santa or cookies, but everyone enjoyed the event, and the Christmas spirit was ignited in Tamworth. Thank you to everyone who helped make this evening special.
The Chocorua Community Church’s Director Erica Boynton arranged some festive activities recently starting with the “Flannels and Flapjacks Christmas Party.” The group decorated the Christmas tree, listened to carols and enjoyed a delicious breakfast with friends. Thanks to all who contributed food, helped with cooking, and spent time decorating and donated supplies. On Dec. 15, come over to the Chocorua Community Church for “Cards, Carols and Cookies.” Listen and sing along to traditional Christmas carols while making cards and nibbling on Christmas cookies.
On a weekly basis, The Mug Club collects much-needed personal care items for the Community Food Center serving Tamworth and Sandwich residents. Items such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap razors can be placed in the box in the Narthex on Sunday or brought to the church during normal business hours. There are also envelopes if you prefer to make a financial donation. The Mug Club Community Cafe welcomes everyone and is open daily except for holidays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This week, the Tamworth Farmers’ Market will take place on Sunday, owing to anticipated adverse weather conditions on Saturday. The venue is the same, K.A. Brett School.
Join the Friends of Cook Memorial Library in the spacious downstairs meeting room for coffee, tea and snacks, and a time to visit with neighbors. Plan to wear a mask until seated. There will be a mini book sale to browse each week, too. All are welcome.
We just received the Tamworth History Center’s very impressive fall and winter newsletter. It’s a great read and begins with a description of the water powered industries featuring dams and mills and a spool mill that defined the village in the 1800s.
It concludes: ”And every winter, villagers spent their free time skating on the Big Mill Pond, above the dams, warming up around bonfires on either bank.” The article includes a picture taken from a contemporary postcard showing the present Hubbard house against a backdrop of Mount Chocorua.
The newsletter reports achievements during the last year, which include a grant from The Tamworth Foundation to fund a part time executive director for one year. The Foundation will extend the funding for a further second and third year if it is clear that the executive director is having success at increasing Tamworth History Center’s funding and outreach. A search for the executive director is ongoing.
Tamworth History Center’s beautiful front lawn has been well used: croquet games, ultimate frisbee, auctions, street fair booths, cookie sales, old car shows and baby playtimes. In 2020, it became an outdoor gallery for the “Women of Tamworth” exhibit.
There is much more to read in the newsletter, and on a sad note, the Tamworth History Center board says goodbye to Michelle Longley, who has given 3½ years of dedicated service, first as Treasurer, and then as chair, beginning in October 2019. She coordinated ongoing building renovation, led fund raising efforts,organized parts of the center’s collection, drafted newsletters and appeals and curated several exhibits. A big thank you to Longley and her family for all their work for the Center.
Chocorua Conservancy’s fall/winter newsletter is out. If you haven’t received one, and would like a hard copy, you can find them at the two Chocorua Lake kiosks at the Grove and Island or download a digital version from their website (chocoruallake.org).
The theme of the fall issue is “Interconnections.” It includes news and historical information about the Chocorua Lake Basin, Chocorua Lake Conservancy news, paintings and photographs, all kinds of interconnections and a winter story.
A big thank you to all the contributors, Charles Colten, Lynne Flaccus, Susan Goldhor, Kathy Greenough, Christopher Hadden (images by Charles G. Loring and Katherine Loring), Pen Hallowell, Henry Hodgman, Juno Lamb, Alex Moot, Kit Morgan, Sheldon Perry and newsletter designer Vanessa Valdes.
Timely suggestions for gift giving from Chocorua Conservancy:
“Ditch single-use plastic with a reusable insulated water bottle or handy jute tote bag or pick up copies of “Timeless Chocorua” for everyone in the family, especially the grandchildren — learn more about the science and art, the history, and the culture of this place we love — at a special discounted rate of $10. Your purchases help us protect the Chocorua Lake Basin and provide public access for local residents and visitors — thank you for your support.”
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
