What a month. From what seemed to be an eternity by hearing the words “in these unprecedented times” to “a new normal” repeated over and over in each radio commercial and TV news story, everyone has been trying to keep themselves occupied by making the most of what we have at hand.
For most of May, the everlasting sweatshirt weather dampened the most eager among us with hopes of getting outside before the heat and mosquitoes of summer hit. Well, we’re here now.
Hannah and I have tried to make the most of it, and have been able to amble around nature as best we can with some short hikes and fishing. Back at home, I found that normal conversation had hit a stalemate when she told me: “you know, you can only move your bottom teeth, not the top.” There you have it folks. What seemed to be the most obvious of abilities in the known world was pointed out to me and seemed it was as though it was the first time I ever realized it. If you’re there with me, welcome down here.
Madison Library’s “curbside” service is back. Start placing your holds or calling them with what you have been dying to read. You can request books, magazines, videos, the telescope — anything they have. The drop box is also open 24/7, so feel free to bring back any materials that you have been so kind to hold onto all these months. For more information about placing holds or how the library is following CDC guidelines to keep both you and staff safe, go to madisonlibrary-nh.org.
The Friends of Madison Library will be holding a Zoom New Hampshire Humanities program, “Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II,” presented by Jane Oneail on Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. If Zoom is intimidating, contact the library and they can walk you through the process and do a test run with you.
Madison Library has partnered with White Birch Books and created a wish list on their website. If something looks interesting, you can purchase it, be the first to read it and then donate it to the library. A win for readers, our valley businesses and the library during this challenging time.
The library will be kicking off he summer reading program with our bookmark contest. Open to all ages (even adults). Pickup a bookmark form on the library door today.
This month, the Madison Library Book Group is reading “The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King. Join on June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom for a great discussion. For more information, call (603) 367-8545 or go to madisonlibrary-nh.org.
In these unprecedented times, here in Madison have had to adjust to a new normal (damn, I did it, too). This year, the historical society museum has closed for the summer. The Madison Church is exploring ways to invite the masses back within its doors, but are still a social’s distance away from doing so. For now, you can continue to watch services online, through several outlets. Head to themadisonchurch.org for more information.
Over the last couple weeks, I have struggled with how to opine on the current political climate involving police in the United States. Most people, which include police officers and their departments throughout the country are wholeheartedly united in our collective disdain for incident in Minneapolis involving George Floyd. What we witnessed was not law enforcement. It was bullying and murder by someone unfit to wear a badge against a defenseless human. That, unfortunately, has been where our unification has ended.
I began in law enforcement in 2002, and have worn a badge with pride each and every time I put it on since. Pride in community, in working with fellow officers for the common good and knowing that you’re making a difference — an actual difference — in making things safer for my family, my neighbor, and my community.
We have taken drunk drivers off the street, we have put away drug dealers and child molesters, formed relationships with schools and business owners, jump started cars and have even taken families to hospitals to be with their loved ones that have been injured in accidents. We have mourned with our brother and sisters in law enforcement when one of us are taken in the line of duty. We have been there to help when all hope is lost with addiction, and they are begging for help.
I have also worked with officers that have been in law enforcement for different reasons. Some of those include self-gratification, ego and have flaunted and abused their badge as a symbol of the individual, not the profession. Thankfully, many (but not all) of these officers no longer work in the profession, but the reputation they leave behind is carried by their opposites.
I am not perfect. My ex could provide you with an enumerated and ranked list of things to back that up. I have, however, worked with and still work with, some of the best examples that law enforcement has to offer. Their motives are genuine and pure. Their intent is for the greater good, and to be as much a part of their communities on duty as they are off. We have coached school sports, took part in community functions and even held local public office in an effort to contribute in different ways to make our towns a better place to live.
Right now, none of that matters. We are seen as the enemy. One horrific and despicable act 1,500 miles away puts all of us in the same room. The badge is weighed down by acts like this, for each and every one of us that wears one. There have been other examples over the last few years, and by no means am I even trying to diminish any unjustified act by an officer. They all hurt the entirety of the profession.
Please make no mistake, I don’t ask for kudos, for thank-yous or for sympathy for myself or other officers in your town. We are all human. We all just want things to get better.
We are your local, sheriff and state police agencies.
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.