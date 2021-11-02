As you may have heard, Barbara (Ray) has retired from the Gibson Center as of Friday, Oct. 29.
I have been training under her for the last few weeks as her replacement, but it is clear that I have some very large (metaphorically speaking) shoes to fill. Barbara will be missed around the office here, but I will do my best to be as informative and entertaining as she has been.
Owen Henley and his dad, Scot, have completed their used computer drive and the computers will be picked up today.
If you have any equipment you would like to donate, we will be taking those up until noon today.
Additionally, the grand opening of the Lisa DuFault photo exhibit will occur at the Gibson Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3-6 p.m. The gallery will feature 16 of her most-beloved, hilarious and vibrant moments captured on film.
There will be light hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Mark Tapper. Please join us for the reception to congratulate Lisa on her decades of devotion to the non-profits of the valley.
This week’s menu: Today, chicken Florentine; Thursday, franks and beans; Friday, western omelet with home fries. Note: the menu is subject to change without notice.
