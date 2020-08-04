Have you been missing taking the family to the movies? Well, Sherman Farm Market is working to change that. Join them for movie night this Wednesday, Aug. 5, for a free event. The feature movie is "Babe," and you’re invited to watch it on the big screen near the goats. Bring your own chairs, snacks and soft drinks. You can also indulge in a delicious ice cream cone or sundae at their ice cream shop (open until 9 p.m.) before the movie begins. "Babe" begins at 8 p.m., so be sure to come early to set up your chairs.
The Fryeburg Fair may not be open this year, but that hasn’t stopped the powers that be from creating a virtual fair for you to enjoy and take part in. You might ask, what is a virtual fair? It’s like watching the fair on a device with videos, photos, music and contests covering a wide array of fair subject matter. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to receive information, schedules, contest opportunities and how you can participate. Virtual Fair 2020 will run from Oct. 4 to 11.
The Rotary Club of Fryeburg Area will hold their eighth annual Mixed Doubles Tennis Open to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter on Saturday, Aug. 8, with finals on Aug. 9 (Rain day Aug. 9) at Fryeburg Academy Tennis Courts on Howe Street. The entry fee is $36. Awards will be presented to the champions and finalist in both the main and consolation draws. For more information, contact David Chaffee at (207) 240-1643 or chaffee04037@gmail.com.
Harvey’s 13th annual golf and eighth annual Tennis Challenge, hosted by Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bridgton Highlands Golf Course in Bridgton, Maine.
Annual golf challenge: Teams of four ($300) or individual ($75, will be teamed up) includes cart, lunch and green fees. There will be a raffle table and donations of raffle prizes will be gladly accepted.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available:
• Gold Sponsorship is $750 and includes one team of players and prime advertising on all promotional materials.
• Silver Sponsorship is $500 and includes a team of players and advertising on promotional materials.
• Hole sponsorship of $100 includes a sign strategically placed at a hole on the course with your name, logo and contact information on it. Tennis is mixed doubles, $25 per player.
"The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color. Often at night there is lightning, but it quivers all alone." — Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting"
Robin Johnson can be contacted ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.