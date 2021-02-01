As always, the Fryeburg Public Library has several programs available to keep you all busy during these long, cold February days. Their theme, “Love your Library” continues with a special event taking place on Saturday, Feb 6. Bring your child to the library on Feb. 6 and receive a free book and bookmark. The books are appropriate for ages 4 to 7. Remember that all of the library’s safety measures apply.
At this time, the library’s usual plan for AARP tax prep is on hold. They are not taking appointments at this time, but check the library website in a few weeks. I will keep you posted.
Fryeburg Library is also presenting the American Road Trip Challenge. It began on Jan. 1 and will end Jan. 1, 2022. Participants will have a whole year to travel around America via car or from home. Here are some examples of the challenges: Northeast-Terrific Towns: Don’t miss these picturesque New England towns as you immerse yourself in the local history, cuisine, and natural wonders. South: Cool Cities: beautiful architecture, friendly folks, and distinct personalities-these southern cities have to be seen to be appreciated. What sits and sounds do you want to see? Midwest: Read any mid-western author or themed book and write a short review. West: Book Prep: Learn more about the west through these stories as the characters and narrator come to terms with the challenges of the expansive landscape. Helpful hints are provided for each challenge which include book suggestions and historical site maps.
The first five people to collect all four badges and finish the American Road Trip Challenge will win a free book of their choosing. (cost limit applies) Register to take part at fryeburgpubliclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
With heavy hearts, our friends at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter are sad to say there will be no official Freezing for a Reason in 2021 due to COVID. While they would be able to limit the number of jumpers, the crowds at the Winter Carnival would be beyond their control. They were very fortunate that their Christmas Eve sleepover did well and that despite having to limit shoppers at Nine Lives Thrift Shop, the sales at the shop have been great. That doesn’t mean that you have to sit it out though. How will you do Freezing for a Reason this year?
Send videos of how you are honoring this event in the pandemic. Are you dumping a bucket of water over your head in the snow? Are you making snow angels after getting out of your hot tub? Drop your videos on the Freezing for a Reason 2021 Facebook page:facebook.com/freezing-for-a-reason-2021-virtual-102191585212138. Teams, individuals, whatever you want. Keep it family friendly and fun. They are not asking for you to officially fund raise this year, but obviously you can if you want to help out. I haven’t taken the plunge in years, but loved it when I did participate. I’m going to give this some serious thought. Maybe I can convince my four daughters-in-law to make snow angels in their bathing suits.
Town departments will be closed in observance of President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15.
“February ...
Bending from Heaven, in azure mirth,
It kissed the forehead of the Earth,
And smiled upon the silent sea,
And bade the frozen streams be free,
And waked to music all their fountains,
And breathed upon the frozen mountains ...”
— Percy Bysshe Shelley
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
