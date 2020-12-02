This has been a difficult year for many non-profits. Harvest Hills Animal Shelter is one of them and fundraising in their typical way has been scaled back drastically due to the pandemic. They not only enjoy the community outreach from their fundraisers, but this is where so much of their financial support comes from each year.
Many of their supporters may not know, but Nine Lives Thrift Shop is the largest single source of fundraising for our homeless animals throughout the year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to close down this thrift shop for several months and that really hit them hard. While the shop is currently open for shopping and donations, they have had to limit the amount of people in the building and in the donation area for the safety of everyone.
On the bright side, if there was a perfect fundraiser to do during a pandemic, the annual Christmas Sleepover would be it. If you haven’t heard of it, this popular event has helped with so many special projects each year. During Christmas Eve, a sleepover celebrity actually stays at the shelter all night with the animals. During the evening, stockings are filled with special treats and toys and, of course, extra love and attention is given to each and every dog and cat throughout the night. The special project this year will simply be pandemic relief for their general operating expenses. They’ve had to dig deep this year and are hoping to raise $25,000 from this year’s Christmas Sleepover and all of the funds raised will go toward keeping the shelter doors open.
Harvest Hill is excited and proud that one of their own staff members, Kayla, has agreed to spend the night with the animals. Kayla started as a volunteer and has worked her way to a full-time staff member. She has a fantastic work ethic and is amazing with the cats and dogs here. Kayla always goes the extra mile to work with frightened and shy dogs and cats to help them acclimate to a (hopefully short) shelter life. Her kind and patient nature has helped so many of the homeless animals at the shelter.
Not everything at the shelter has been difficult, though. Adoptions have been fantastic with a new system that began during the pandemic. Almost everyone who goes in to meet a kitty goes home with one and despite reduced numbers on dogs; they are being adopted out almost as quickly as they come in. Even long-term dogs are getting more interest.
While their census my look low now, they have sheltered almost 400 cats and over 100 dogs and they need your help to keep up financially.
They hope that you will find it in your heart to help their mission by donating to the only big fundraiser they can have this year. Please help. Any amount is gratefully accepted and, of course tax deductible. Donations can be made Via the GoFundMe, PayPal (on their site), check (send to 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg ME 04037) or bring cash to the shelter. Thank you so much for your help.
A winter parking ban for the town of Fryeburg has been posted to aid in the removal of snow through April 15, 2021. No vehicle shall be parked on any public street or way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as per MSRA, Title 29-A Section 2068 and 2069, and the Town of Fryeburg Traffic Ordinance. Violators will be subject to a fine as defined in the Town Traffic Ordinance, and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if they interfere with plowing or snow removal operations.
In addition, MRSA 29-A, Section 2396 prohibits any person from placing in the public way snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally. Violators will be subject to fines under this section.
Pursuant to MRSA, Title 23 Section 2953 (2) the following roads in Fryeburg will be closed to winter road maintenance through April 2021: Bog Pond Road, Clay Pond Road, Drift Road, Hemlock Bridge Road, Little Chatham Road, Porter Road and River Road. A list of the specific locations is posted at the Fryeburg Town Office and at fryeburgmaine.org.
Fryeburg Residents only will be allowed up to two 5-gallon buckets of sand per storm for residential use. Sand is not for commercial use and no commercial vehicles are allowed. Video surveillance is in use on the premises to aid in the prosecution of crimes, including theft of sand/salt from the town of Fryeburg.
Fryeburg residents who are 65 or older or who are physically unable to retrieve sand or salt on their own should contact Kelly at the Fryeburg Town Office to enroll: (207) 935-2805 or officeclerk@fryeburgmaine.org.
This year, Fryeburg’s Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in Bradley Memorial Park. I’m afraid I don’t have any more information available, but I assume you will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Fryeburg Recreation will be running a first ever Christmas yard decorating contest. You only need to call either the town office at (207) 935-2805 or the Recreation Department at (207) 935-3933 and give your name, address, and phone number to enter. The deadline for all entries will be Friday, Dec. 4. They will be judging your yards Friday night, Dec. 11. This is an evening contest, so be sure to light up the night. There will be three prizes handed out. First place will be a $150 Hannaford gift card. Second place will be a $100 Walmart gift card. And third prize will be a $50 Home Depot gift card. They are looking forward to seeing lots of Christmas spirit throughout our town this year.
The Rec. Department would like to thank Michael Alimi for stepping up and sponsoring all the prizes for their yard decorating competition. The Fryeburg Business Association has stepped up to sponsor a business category in this year’s contest. The prize will be $100 cash to the winner. The registration process will be the same. Just specify your category when you call it in. Good luck, everyone.
The holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
