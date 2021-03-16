I’ve been looking forward to Maple Sugar weekend and can almost smell the maple syrup steaming. Unfortunately, due to COVID, Weston’s Farm will be keeping their sugar house closed to visitors this spring. They are, however, planning to open their Fryeburg Market on May 13. Many local maple houses are closed to visitors as well, but are open to sell their products. Check out the Maine Maple Growers website and you’ll find them.
Fryeburg Recreation will be hosting its annual community Easter egg hunt on April 3 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center. In an effort to keep numbers down in the building, three time slots have to been created to accommodate different ages. With the exception of pre-kindergarten ages, they ask that parents drop off and pick up their children. Weather permitting the Easter Bunny will hop outside to have pictures taken with the kids. All MSAD 72 kids 10 and under are welcome. Masks are required, temperatures will be taken, and hands will be sanitized.
Pre-kindergarten children with parents will hunt for eggs at 9 a.m., 5 to 7 year olds at 9:45 a.m. without parents, and 8 to 10 years old without parents will hunt at 10:30 a.m. Due to extreme amounts of candy, baskets are recommended.
Check for updates on the recreation Facebook page in case the snow melts sooner than expected. If they are able to hold the event outside, they will have one time slot and parents will be allowed to join the fun. Let’s hope for warm weather this week.
I have a very dear friend, Mary (Tana) Montana Ganley who will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 20. Because of the ongoing COVID outbreak her friends are unable to hold a birthday party for her. In the spirit of friendship and love for this special woman, I’d like to ask everyone to send her a birthday card between now and March 20. Her mailing address is 2 Pequawket Lane, Apt. 2, Fryeburg, ME 04037. Let’s spread the news and fill her mailbox with birthday greetings!
“Rhymes for April — let me sing
The pleasures of returning spring...
Fools are made, by far the worst,
On other days besides the First.”
— "April Rhymes," The Comic Almanack for 1835, by William Makepeace Thackeray, Albert Smith, Gilbert à Beckett and The Brothers Mayhew.
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
