The Friends of the Brownfield Recreation Department will hold a Community Farmers Market and Holistic Arts at the Brownfield School at 90 Main St. on June 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Karaoke takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. and you can enjoy live original performances throughout the day. The event is hosted by The Community Builders Tribe Network. Reach out if you are interested in setting up a booth to vend or in any children’s activities. For more information, go to Brownfield Recreation on Facebook.
An ATV Benefit Poker Ride hosted by Pulpit Rock Trail Blazah’s ATV Club takes place on Saturday, June 12, at 8 to 11 a.m. at Abby Road in Stoneham, Maine. The event benefits Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and is free of charge. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. For more information, call Linda at (207) 776-9090 or Marcia at (207) 890-6403. The fun will include 1 50/50 raffle and lots of great food.
Fryeburg Recreation is offering some great programs this summer. You can sign your child up for Friday Night Grind Labs. TGK Athletics is excited to bring their elite training to the Fryeburg area. They will be featuring local collegiate, AKG Coach, Mackenzie Buzzell, teaching advance ball handling. Children grades 6th and under can sign up for sessions from 5 to 6 p.m. Young people grades seventh and above can attend sessions from 6 to 7 p.m. The sessions take place at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on June 18, July 2, July 16 and Aug. 6. The cost is $20 to drop in or buy the first three and get the fourth free. Register at tgkathletics.com and download the official TGK app for more information.
From Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, Fryeburg Recreation will hold a full-day basketball camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students in grades first through eighth. The cost for the full week is $165. Kids will learn speed, agility, ball handling, game moves, footwork, shooting, finishing, scoring, strength/coordination, defensive position, and competitive play. Coaches for this program are Kyle MacVane and Mackenzie Buzzell. You can register your child for this camp at tgkathletics.com.
"The roses make the world so sweet,
The bees, the birds have such a tune,
There's such a light and such a heat
And such a joy this June..."
— George MacDonald, "To —"
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
