Join Carroll County Conservation District for a history and tasting of heirloom apples on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Uplands Apple Farm at 381 Towle Hill Road in Eaton. There will be a discussion of the background, usage and diversity of the 15 apple varieties grown at Uplands Apple Farm. The event is free, but space is limited. Call (603) 901-3003 or email contact@carrolccd.org to RSVP or for directions. Wear a mask when indoors and bring your own chair.
Sunday, Oct. 17, is the date for the Cynthia’s Challenge Corn Hole Tournament at the Yankee Smokehouse in West Ossipee. The cost is $50 per team, including lunch. Double elimination format. For more information, call Dawn at (603) 301-1023.
Be sure to stop in to the Freedom Village Store to enjoy the back deck before it closes for the season. Enjoy delicious pastries, coffee and other treats while listening to the waterfall and enjoying the fall colors.
Come celebrate the Parsonfield Seminary’s 15th annual event of The Haunting. This year’s theme is Seminary Dead and Breakfast. Traverse three floors and a walkout basement of frights. The dates are Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The cost is $20 each and $5 for 12 and under. Masks are required at all time. For more information, call Freedom’s Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
