The Freedom Gallery invites you in to see some of your favorite artists as well as some new artists. Laura Mitchell, whose family has been in Freedom since 1906, has watercolors classic of Freedom scenes. Peg Scully has some beautiful new works.
Jo A. Williams, new to the gallery, has wonderful felted wool pieces, a new and involved art never shown in the gallery before.
Joe Callahan, who will speaking about loons Tuesday evening of Old Home Week, has a whole wall of his fabulous nature photos, including many new ones of loons plus the old favorites.
The gallery will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s motto is “Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities.” Since 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group has worked to protect water through research, education, advocacy and land conservation. Local organizations and businesses are invited to participate as project partners and have the option of hosting a traveling banner for public display. Their names and logos will also be displayed on the traveling banner.
This invitation is open to artists of all ages anywhere in the world. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply. Submit your art digitally by email to info@gmcg.org or submit a burned CD or USB memory device through the mail to Green Mountain Conservation Group at P.O. Box 95 Effingham, NH 03882. Digital art (photos, poetry, performances, etc).
All entries must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 15. All subject matter must be related to the theme of “water.” Consider these thoughts for inspiration: What effect does water have on you? How does it make you feel? During your lifetime, have you noticed any changes in the water around you? What would a day in your life be like without safe water to drink or without clean water in which to bathe or swim? For more information, email info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
The Freedom Parent Teacher Organization will be holding a golf tournament on Aug. 5 at the Indian Mound Golf Course. Teams of four cost $85 but register early because there is a limit of 30 teams.
There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start with a continental breakfast and barbecue lunch provided. Carts are included. Prizes for first, second and third place. Contact lpalmer@freedomelschool.com to register, donate or volunteer.
Check out freedomoldhomeweek.net for all of your upcoming fun. Margie’s Lunch at the Historical Society, road race, mahjong and cribbage tournaments, speakers, talent show, ice cream social, and much more. Check back daily as offerings may have changed.
