The Freedom Gallery invites you in to see some of your favorite artists as well as some new artists. Laura Mitchell, whose family has been in Freedom since 1906, has watercolors classic of Freedom scenes. Peg Scully has some beautiful new works.

Jo A. Williams, new to the gallery, has wonderful felted wool pieces, a new and involved art never shown in the gallery before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.