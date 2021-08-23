The annual Lord's Hill Meeting House Labor Day bake sale will be held on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Homemade breads, sweets and fresh coffee. Additionally Joel Cage will be performing in the meeting house. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Hot dogs, snacks, and beverages will be offered for sale. For more information contact Heidi at (207) 205-0987.
The open house for our librarian is Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., regular library hours. Stop in to say goodbye to our long time librarian, Elizabeth
The library is pleased to announce that the Library Board of Trustees has hired Chris Libby in the position as the director of the Freedom Public Library. You may already know Chirs as he was the assistant librarian from 2016-2019. Libby is currently working at the Scarborough (Maine) Public Library and is looking forward to returning to our little library here in Freedom. Chris's first day will be Thursday, Sept. 9, so be sure to stop in to welcome him back.
If you're looking for something new to do, try a visit to the Libby Museum of Natural History in Wolfeboro to catch the exhibit of Freedom photographer Joe Callanan. The exhibit runs until Oct. 10 (weekends only after Labor Day).
There is a gazebo for a picnic spot and has a view of the lake. Stop by the library to pick up your free pass to the Libby Museum and other local area museums such as Castle in the Clouds, Squam Lakes Science Center and Old Sturbridge Village.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
