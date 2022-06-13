The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting “Vanished Veterans: New Hampshire’s Civil War Monuments and Memorials” on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Historian George Morrison will present a diverse selection of fascinating memorials. This is a live presentation, not Zoom. You will not want to miss this.
Freedom’s own Anya Nicoll and the Perform It! Stage Company will be performing Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” June 16-18 at Wolfeboro Town Hall. Tickets are on sale now and group rates are available. Contact (603) 998-7111 or performitstagecompany@gmail.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.
The opening day for the Freedom Historical Society’s 2022 special exhibits is this Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first exhibit is in the Works Barn Museum, and highlights the businesses in Freedom Village during the turn of the 20th Century and the people who ran them. You can experience what businesses were like during the gilded age and the progressive era.
The second exhibit is in the Allard House and features Freedom Painters from 1970 to 2020. The goal is to not only educate today’s visitors about Freedom’s painters over the last 50 years, but to make sure that 100 years from now, residents will know who they were and what their artistry looked like. The Historical Society is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment.
Freedom Gallery is now featuring the Freedom Elementary School Art Exhibit. Every student has at least one piece of art on display. Additionally, there is a special photography exhibit of Joe Snow Callahan which includes new shots of Loon Lake loons and more. Definitely worth a visit. Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Leave voicemail or text for Barbara (610) 762-2493 if you have questions or prefer making an appointment to see this special exhibit.
If you’ve been thinking about having a yard sale to sell your stuff or if you’re a crafts person and have wares to sell, there are still spaces available at the yard sale and flea market coop celebrating the grand re-opening of Union Hal at 29 Union Hall Road in South Tamworth on Sunday June 18 (rain date Sunday, June 19) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 to rent a 10 foot by 10 foot space. Proceeds benefit the Union Hall Association. Call (603) 323-6076 to reserve your spot. The Shanty 603 food truck will be serving breakfast and lunch. Music will be provided by the South Tamworth Dames. Come and see the historic Union Hall. Shop the sale indoors, too, where 100 percent of proceeds benefit the hall. View the upstairs theater, now accessible by a stair lift system and see the old theatrical curtain, once a stage backdrop advertising local businesses.
Carroll County YMCA Camp Huckins is searching for individuals to join their team working Night Security. Camp Huckins is a large, overnight, YMCA summer camp located in Freedom on Ossipee Lake. Night Security staff are responsible for patrolling the grounds, surveiling vehicle traffic, monitoring staff returning from time off, and informing Huckins leadership of intruders or irregularities between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
These positions are seasonal from June 26 to Aug. 19. Training will be provided during the week of June 20. Night Security pays $20 per hour. Both weekdays and weekends are available. The health and safety of the staff and program participants is a priority. CCYMCA Camp Huckins requires all staff members to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Staff may request accommodation for a religious or medical exemption. Staff not up to date with vaccinations may need to participate in regular COVID-19 testing during the summer camp program. To apply or for more information, reach out to Mark Cadman mark@camphuckins.org or (603) 662-2801.
Mark your calendar now for ParSem’s 17th annual Victorian Tea on Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guest Jo Radner will delight the audience with her storytelling and northern folklore tales. There will be Victorian victuals in ParSem’s elegantly decorated 42 room building. Raderner is Professor Emerita of American University Washington, D.C., with bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D degrees from Harvard University and is a past president of the American Folklore Society and National Storytelling Network. For more information, contact Freedom’s Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233. Cost to prebuy tickets is $25. In case of inclement weather, it is requested that you bring a mask.
Lastly, don’t forget that Ducky Day is right around the corner on Saturday, June 25. Log onto freedomoldhomeweek.net to view the day’s activities, it’s loaded with fun.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.