Big news! The Freedom Village Store will be reopening on running Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Longtime and new customers are invited to come check out the renovations and the new items, including a wide array of handcrafted spices; hot sauces and flavored maple syrup; Vena’s Infusion mixes; cutting boards and cheese trays; and children’s toys. Customers are required to wear masks and CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed. Please stop by and say, “Hi!”
For those who cannot make it, the popular store-to-door delivery service continues. This week, there is a new bread option. Polenta cornbread has been added to the list of sourdough, olive, sunny spelt, grain and seed, cinnamon raisin and village French. I can vouch for almost all of them. Check out freedomvillagestore.org.
The Lakes Region Humane Society Booth at Yankee Resalers is sponsored by Freedom House Antiques.
All donations and inquiries need to be directed to Patrick Miele at (603) 539-4815 or senormiele@yahoo.com. Please consider donating your unused goods to this worthy cause.
There is an urgent need for donated blood, platelets and plasma. Below is a list of upcoming Red Cross blood drives in our area:
Tuesday, Sept. 1, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wolfeboro, 10 a.m. to 3; Friday, Sept. 4, Danforth Bay Resort in Freedom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Conway Community Center in North Conway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 5, Conway Public Library in Conway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 15, American Legion in Conway from 1 to 6 p.m.; Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. When you donate, your blood will be tested with an FDA-approved procedure for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies as well. You will be provided with results in seven to 10 days. To find an upcoming blood drive, to schedule an appointment or to learn more about donating blood, go to redcrossblood.org.
Now that bare feet are getting ready to go back into sneakers again please consider donating your family’s gently used sneakers for a good cause. The Green Mountain Conservation Group receives $1-3 for each pair. Freedom has already sent about 250 pairs to Got Sneakers and they recycle them or send them to third world countries. It’s a definite win/win. Your sneakers can be dropped off at the Blue Heron House on Huntress Bridge Road or at the First Christian Church in the front foyer.
Freedom’s Camp Huckins is hosting Family Movie Night on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. (movie begins at 7 p.m.) Pack up your car and head to Huckins to watch ‘Ratatouille’ on their large inflatable screen while relaxing under the stars. Bring your blanket, chairs and snacks. Advanced registration is required. Go to camphuckins.org/community-movie-night for information. Social distancing guidelines are observed.
Thank you to Don Johnson, Freedom Town Moderator, for the following updated information regarding elections this fall:
The state primary election will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8; the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In each case, the polls will be open for voting in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Change this year: the place of voting will be the gymnasium in the Freedom Elementary School at 40 Loon Lake Road.
For the protection of all voters and for the protection of all those who volunteer to serve as election workers, all who enter the place of voting will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the place of voting. This is also a rule of the Freedom Elementary School. We request, out of respect, consideration, and compassion for your fellow friends, neighbors, and residents that you please wear a mask inside the school for voting.
Individual face coverings will be provided for those who don’t provide one on their own. Voters who do not or cannot wear a face covering, as well as voters who for any reason feel uncomfortable voting in person because of COVID-19, can vote by absentee ballot.
To acquire an absentee ballot, you must request an Absentee Ballot Application from Libby Priebe, Freedom Town Clerk. You can do so by going to the Town Municipal Building where there is an envelope with these forms inside the entry foyer; you can request that Libby send you the form by emailing her: freedomtownclerk@yahoo.com or you can download the form at townoffreedom.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Covid- Absentee-ballot.pdf. When the absentee ballot application form is received by Libby, she will mail you a package with the absentee ballot and the affidavit envelope in which the ballot will be enclosed when you return it to her.
The absentee ballot application Form offers the opportunity to request an absentee ballot for the primary on Sept. 8 and/or the election on Nov. 3. The Application form and absentee ballots for the Primary are available now. Because the mail is moving slower than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage you to begin the process now for applying for and voting by absentee ballot.
On Election Day, we will begin processing absentee ballots at 10 a.m. and we will be able to process all ballots received by 5 p.m. on that day. If you are not currently a registered voter in Freedom, you can register to vote with the supervisors of the checklist when they are in session. They will next be in session on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall. Make sure you bring a mask, gloves, identification and documentation that Freedom is your primary place of residence. The supervisors of the checklist are also in session during election hours at the place of election. This means that even if you don’t intend to vote in the primary on Sept. 8, you can come to the Freedom Elementary School on Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and register to vote at that time. That way, you will be all set and on the voter checklist for the general (presidential) election on Nov. 3.
We want to make sure that everyone who wants to vote and is eligible to vote will have the opportunity to vote. That’s why the legislature has made it possible for us to have some provisions because of COVID-19 that we don’t normally have. Say, for instance, that you wake up on election day and you have the chills, sore throat, running a fever, or any of the other symptoms of COVID that would make it inappropriate for you to be inside a room with other persons. Or say, for some reason, you cannot wear a mask and you forgot to get an absentee ballot ahead of time. You can go to the Freedom Elementary School during voting hours, approach the main entrance, and explain your situation to the election worker serving as the greeter. The greeter will alert one of the election workers who will bring you an absentee voter application at the place designated by the greeter.
Once you fill out the application form and it is ascertained that you are indeed on the checklist, you will be given an absentee ballot. You’ll indicate your votes on the absentee ballot, fold it into an absentee ballot affidavit envelope, seal the envelope, and hand it to the election official who will bring it inside the voting area where it will be kept with other absentee ballots awaiting processing. This procedure is referred to as “Absentee Curbside Voting.” If you have questions about voting in the upcoming elections, contact Don Johnson, town moderator, (603) 848-9904, johnson.donald.g@gmail.com.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.