Copies of the Freedom School District annual report are now available at the Freedom Library, The Freedom Village Store and the foyer of Freedom Elementary School during regular school hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A reminder for tax paying registered voters to attend the school board annual meeting Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Elementary School gym.
Once COVID is lifted and regular life has resumed, Miranda Sandahl would be interested in gathering volunteers to be note takers at various town meetings (selectmen, ZBA, forestry, etc). This is a role many of us have played in the past to allow those who can not attend to stay informed about what is happening and what is being decided. Because what is heard after the meetings is often not the same as what was said and done during the meetings, the role of the note taker is necessary and important to fill in the gaps. The notes are then distributed via the Community Bulletin Board usually within a week for everyone to read. These notes are without opinion or prejudice, just stating the facts. If you are able to contribute to this community service, contact Miranda at randasandahl@outlook.com.
The Freedom Village Store will host a Girl Scout cookie booth on Saturday, March 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Stop on by!
Freedom was saddened to lose community member Bob Battles recently. His family is in our thoughts.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
