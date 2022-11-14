Starting this Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Freedom Public Library, join in the fun for the Yarn Arts Group at the upstairs table. Bring your latest knitting/crocheting/macrame project and work your craft with others. If you’re a beginner, come to watch others work and learn.

And on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., the library is offering drop-in cribbage. Boards and cards provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Stop by and play the classic game with other folks. New players are always welcome to learn the ins and outs of the game.

