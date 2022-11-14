Starting this Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Freedom Public Library, join in the fun for the Yarn Arts Group at the upstairs table. Bring your latest knitting/crocheting/macrame project and work your craft with others. If you’re a beginner, come to watch others work and learn.
And on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., the library is offering drop-in cribbage. Boards and cards provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Stop by and play the classic game with other folks. New players are always welcome to learn the ins and outs of the game.
Don’t forget that the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton has offered to donate 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds on Nov. 16 to Freedom Food Village Store. Dinner is served from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a delicious night out while supporting our Freedom Village Store. Call (603) 447-2818 to learn more.
Turkey Trot to benefit the Freedom Food Pantry will be held on Thanksgiving morning at the Freedom School. Check in is 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start. Cost is $20 until Nov. 23. Race day cost is $20 plus a donation amount of your choice. For more information go to calumet.org/freedomturkeytrot.
Freedom Elementary School offers its sixth-grade turkey and all the trimmings raffle. Tickets are $1 each and may be purchased from a sixth-grade student or at the Freedom Elementary School main office. All proceeds go toward their annual environmental camping trip. Drawing to be held on Friday, Nov. 18.
One of Freedom’s biggest weekends is here: The 26th annual Freedom Rings in the Holidays is coming right up. Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, various artisans in and around the village will be ready for all of your holiday needs. Just check out this list below:
• Brooks Family Sugarhouse, all things maple and more, 427 Eaton Road, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Coat Drive for Ossipee Concerned Citizens, lower level of the Town Hall. Coats of all sizes in gently used condition are much appreciated.
• Holiday Card Making For Kids, Freedom Public Library at 38 Old Portland Road, Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Darcy Gulvin and Redneck 207, 350 Cushing Corner Road, Friday 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wooden toys, gift baskets, backyard games, live edge furniture and birdhouses. Also featuring vintage kitchen pieces and painted gnomes.
• Freedom artisans, upstairs in Town Hall, Elm Street (elevator available), Friday 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artisans include Robyn Anthony Stoddard, etched glassware, hand-painted watercolor cards; Patty Boewe, hand-painted ornaments and rocks; Donna Brooks Miller, handcrafted gnomes, Santas and snowmen; Bonnie Burrough, decorative mugs and coasters, photos; Jeannine Pearson, vintage windows, creative upcycling; Karen Hatch, jams and chutneys, handcrafted home decor, decorated balsam wreaths; Deb Sellers, dog toys, wool hats and mittens; Kristin Moceri Venditto, coasters and signs (designs hand drawn and transferred to wood); Gail Lamothe, hand-painted Scandinavian, Christmas and Northwoods inspired home decor; and Heidi Glavin, custom handmade rustic wood burned Christmas ornaments and plaques
• Freedom Gallery, 8 Elm St,, Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Barbara McEvoy, Peg Scully, Terri Brooks, Sarah Tabor (oil, watercolor, pastels, acrylics, multimedia) and introducing two new artists: Kathleen Hartley, mixed media;Jo Williams, fiber artist/wool felting.
• Freedom House Antiques, 17 Old Portland Road, Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sale 20 percent off cash or check; antiques and collectibles, including vintage Christmas, linens, small decorative items, books, advertising and toys.
• Freedom Historical Society, upstairs in Town Hall, Elm Street, Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2023 Freedom Calendars, mugs and books.
• Freedom Village Store, 11 Elm St., Stop by for a holiday treat and cup of cheer, wonderful gift ideas Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sandwiches and chowder luncheon, Ladies of the First Christian Church, downstairs in Town Hall, Elm Street, Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Ladies Guild, First Christian Church, 12 Elm St., Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., handmade quilts and handiwork, minestrone mix. Tickets for annual quilt raffle will be on sale.
• Welcoming the spirit of the holidays in music and words at the First Christian Church, 12 Elm St., Saturday 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Local musicians and writers will perform and read.
• Tree lighting with caroling, 17 Old Portland Road, Saturday 4:45 p.m. Led by the Freedom Elementary School music students under the direction of teacher Mary Littlefield.
The Freedom Food Pantry has been selected to receive $1 from every “Bloomin’ 4 Good” bouquet sold during the month of December 2022 at the Hannaford located at 891 Route 1 in Ossipee. Buy some flowers and do some good at the same time.
Join in the fun at the town hall on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. for a boxwood tree centerpiece workshop. Materials, beverages and snacks are included in the $40 registration fee. Sign up at the Freedom Village Store by Nov. 30. All materials will be provided, but if you prefer a decorative container of your own, bring one with a diameter of 5 to 7 inches and a height of 4 to 6 inches. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty or snagged, and bring garden snips and a box to transport your beautiful centerpiece home.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
