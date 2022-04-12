The winning theme of the 2022 Old Home Week is "Celebrate Freedom." The Old Home Week committee thanks everyone who voted. The next step is the T-shirt and tile design contest. Submit your original art that best reflects the theme to freedomfohw@gmail.com or mail to P.O. Box 359 in Freedom. All entries are due by April 30 and the winner will be announced in May. Be sure to include your name and contact information.
Freedom Middle/High School Options Night will be held on Wednesday, April 13, from 6-7 p.m. in the Freedom Elementary gymnasium. If you are a parent of a student attending Freedom Elementary or Kennett, join in for a discussion about options that are being explored for middle and high school students. Additionally, this group is looking for feedback about the current tuition agreement with Kennett Middle and High School which expires in 2027. Food and childcare will be provided.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting "Getting Started in Genealogy" on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker is Ann Lawthers from the New England Historical Genealogical Society. To register, go to the first page of freedomhistoricalsociety.org.
Freedom Elementary School Kindergarten open house/registration will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. Call the school to schedule your visit at (603) 539-2077.
The Freedom town wide clean up is Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at Freedom Elementary School where supplies will be handed out and roadside assignments given. Bobby Sue's will once again support those who help clean up with free ice cream cones. It sure is discouraging to see all of the garbage that winter had hidden on the roadsides of our beautiful town.
