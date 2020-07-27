The Freedom Gallery is planning to open on Friday, July 31, and open on weekends after that. Be sure to stop in to view the works of local artists. All social distancing protocol will be followed.
Join Joe Callanan on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds for an interesting presentation on New England wildlife. You’ll hear stories and see great photos of eagles, loons, falcons, moose, and more.
The cost is $10 per person, space is limited, social distancing respected. For more information, go to castleintheclouds.org/event/great-north-woods. Sign up is required. Hope to see you there.
Danforth Pond boaters will need a Plan B in order to access the bays and main lake in about two weeks. Freedom officials last week confirmed that Danforth Brook will be closed to all boat traffic starting the week of Aug. 3 so that work to replace the bridge on Ossipee Lake Road can commence.
Danforth Pond boaters were given a reprieve in June when work that was scheduled to start that month was delayed until August to correct a bridge design flaw and re-permit the project with state agencies. Powerboat owners will be the most affected by the closure however small watercraft won’t be able to use the brook either.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will be posting their service on Facebook on Sundays at 10 a.m. You can access it by going to the church’s Facebook page, First Christian Church of Freedom. If you do not have a Facebook account you’ll need to create one by going to Facebook.com. If you are not available at 10 am, you can access it anytime on our Facebook page.
YMCA Camp Huckins is exploring how they can best serve the Freedom Community and we would like to hear from you about your family's needs. They are considering program opportunities for the last two weeks of summer (Aug. 10-23) and potential fall activities. Log onto sureymonkey.com/r/FreedomCommunity or contact Mark at mark@camphuckins.org to share your thoughts of what might interest your family.
Have you checked out the library lately? There is lots going on for everyone from preschoolers to seniors....online story hour, links to crafty classes, summer reading program, and lots of new materials coming in weekly. Log onto freedompubliclibrary.org to learn more.
Thanks to the Friends of the library, Creativebug is now available for over 1,000 different areas of creativity. Creativebug offers easy-to-follow video instruction from experts in their respective areas. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire.
Classes include: book binding, acrylic and watercolor painting, knitting and crocheting, drawing, needle embroidery, cake decorating, canning and preserving, jewelry making, quilting, paper crafts, crafts for kids and teens, etc. To access course material, go to creativebug.com/lib/freedomlibrary.
You will be prompted to enter your library card number. Contact the library if you're not sure what your number is. If you don't have a library card yet, stop by to apply. Temporary hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After creating an account, you'll be all set to log in and start creating.
Yoga on the lawn will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. weather permitting on the Freedom Gallery Lawn, under the ash tree. Yoga mats will be set up according to social-distancing guidelines and masks are required for non-mat time. If you paid in March, then Barb will have your un-cashed checks to return or you can continue with 10 class card. If you want to attend but the 9:30 a.m. doesn’t work, email Barb with preferences at barbaramcevoy@me.com.
The turkey chicks have arrived at Day Dream Farm. Call Ernie at (603) 539-3604 to reserve your fresh turkey for the holidays. Availability is first come first serve.
Freedom Village Store recently received a shipment of cocktail/mocktail mixers from Meredith. Add your own vodka, gin, tequila, seltzer, smoothie and any other beverage to make a delicious, refreshing, fun summertime drink. Choose from these $13 16 ounce options: cilantro and lime; grapefruit and rosemary, blueberry and lavender; strawberry and basil and more. Add them to your weekly Freedom Village Store order for a little fun to your day. It's 5 o'clock somewhere!
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.