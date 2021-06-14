Guess what? The July 4 barbecue is on this year. We sure missed it last year, but it is a go. I was just able to order the special Four of July plates and napkins from Sam’s Club, and thankfully, my two top chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, are back again to cook the burgers and hot dogs. This wouldn’t happen without them, I assure you. July 4 is on a Sunday, so our Eaton Beach will be swarming with happy townspeople. Make sure to write this date down on your calendar right away.
We need volunteers to build picnic tables on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. Call Dick Fortin for details at (603) 447-2391.
As in the past, the big tent will need to go up the night before, Saturday, July 3. We’ll meet at the beach at 5 p.m. to do this. Any strong able-bodied men or women will be needed to raise the tent, which with John Hartman leading it, will go up like clockwork. We will also need to move some picnic tables.
Then on Sunday, July 4, I would like people to help me put the tablecloths on the table and get everything set up for the food tables. Let’s meet at 10:30 a.m. The picnic will begin at noon and continue until the burgers and dogs are all eaten, so come early if you want a good lunch.
We will provide hot dogs and hamburgers, cheese, onions, ketchup, mustard and relish and potato chips. If everyone could bring along a side dish, such as cole slaw, potato salad, fruit salad, hors d’oeuvres of any kind, your favorite desserts: pies, brownies, cookies, cake or whatever suits your fancy. This picnic brings out the best and most delicious food you’ve ever had. Bring along your family, friends, neighbors, and have a nice swim in our beautiful Crystal Lake, soak up some sun, and enjoy the holiday spirit right here in Eaton. We will also need help taking down the tent on Monday, July 5.
The selectmen want you to know that there is a new policy that prohibits fireworks on all town-owned land. Please abide by this new rule for everyone’s safety in these dry weeks. Also the selectmen will be meeting at the town hall the first and third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. starting on July 6.
I hope you have been stopping by the open Eaton Village Store recently. The choices are delicious for breakfast and lunch items. Don’t miss the chocolate chip cookies. Take a look at the new items in the store part which would make nice gifts from our beautiful Eaton.
Little Field Farm stand has Peter’s famous bread and eggs for now on Saturdays, but they hope to have pizza, croissants, and pretty soon, fresh vegetables.
Snowvillage Inn continues to dazzle with fabulous food from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, they try to provide lovely sunsets and will indeed have live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Don’t forget to check out Joe Viger’s excellent photography at the Snowvillage Inn for the months of June and July. His pictures are dynamite.
Did you know that Kathy Day has opened up the “I Do” Dreams Bridal Shop in her home at 663 Brownfield Road right here in Eaton? She is offering new and like-new gowns for brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride or groom, and prom dresses in varying styles, sizes and colors. Veils and petticoats are also available. Her prices range from $2 to $200, perfect for those on a “post-COVID” budget. The shop may be a little off the beaten path but the trip will definitely be worthwhile. Come visit and see for yourself. Open by chance or by appointment at (603) 447-4334. Thanks, Kathy, and I hope you get lots of people stopping by.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
