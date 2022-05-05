Welcome to the merry month of May, everyone. I hope this sunshine continues all week long. We have many exciting events coming up in Eaton, so get your pen and some paper to write down the dates, OK?
Please join the Valley Pride Day cleanup of our roadways in Eaton. You can pick up supplies starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in the lower level of The Little White Church. Just sign in to let us know what section of town you want to clean, have a cup of coffee and a bite of something sweet, then pick up your bag(s) and gloves and begin. Someone will be at the church until at least 10:30 for those who are late risers.
And this year, you can fill out a raffle ticket for prizes! You can leave the filled blue bags along the road, and they will be picked up. We need few volunteers with trucks to pick up the bags before noon and carry them to the Hampton Inn. Starting at noon, there will be a cook-out at the Hampton Inn for all volunteers. I hope you will help us keep our sweet town pristine. And don’t forget bug spray, ticks are out.
Again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 4 and 16 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation summer camps. If interested please contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 until May 10.
There will be a graveside celebration of life for Don Philbrick on Friday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the Conway Village Cemetery. Afterwards, the family would like to invite you to their home in Eaton for pizza. Don did so much for Eaton and I know the family would like you to come.
It’s back! Everyone’s favorite event, Kayaks and Casseroles. Come to the Eaton Beach on Crystal Lake with your kayaks or other floating device on Saturday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. The parade of decorated (or not) kayaks, canoes etc.,will begin at 5 p.m. We will paddle across the lake, beach our transportation, walk to the Little White Church and enjoy a potluck supper around 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a side dish or side salad. Potluck items can be dropped off at the church before launch time. All are welcome. Come just for dinner if you prefer.
Also mark your calendars for “Love and Nostalgia,” an inspiring Sunday afternoon concert on June 12 at 4 p.m., featuring world-renowned pianist, Laura Kargul and Portland String Quartet founding member and violinist Ronald Lantz. The program will open with the majestic "Sonata No. 1 in G Major Op. 78," by Johannes Brahms, written by the great Romantic composer to comfort the love of his life, Clara Schumann. The full concert includes works by European, Argentinian, and American composers, equally sharing themes of love and remembrance. Tickets are $25 and available at White Birch Books, the Eaton Village Store and online at littlewhitechurch.com
The Little White Church is committed to playing an important roll in the life of the community. As we emerge from COVID, we are planning concerts, recitals, and community gatherings. All of this takes a lot of effort and it is undertaken by volunteers. If you can offer some time and skills to help, even if on a limited basis, we would love to hear from you. You can reach the church by email at infolwcenh@gmail.com
The Eaton Village Store is looking for an all-around helper to bus tables, wash dishes (we have a dish machine), and work as a barista making coffee drinks (will train) and frappes. Additional duties will include keeping the bathroom tidy, helping to put food orders away, sweeping, mopping, and occasionally helping with easy food prep after the grill closes. This is an extremely fast-paced environment in a tight space. Some heavy lifting involved. Must be able to keep up with the demands and flow of the restaurant and able to prioritize. Ideally, we are looking for one person to fill this position which would be a six-day work week with Mondays off, but will consider splitting it between two people if needed. Interested people should stop by the store between 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Two more dates to jot down: Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., Village Harmony; and Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m., Theo Martey/AfricanDrum and Dance Ensemble.
Don’t forget to bring your cards down to the post office in honor of Nancy Burns, or NanE.B.’s 90th birthday on May 23.
I love having the slow-your-speed signs back again. I cheered when the policeman pulled over a couple of cars at one time recently. SLOW DOWN!
My heart as with so many others is sad at the damage the fire inflicted on our wonderful Red Jacket motel. Sending love and prayers.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.