Sorry, everyone, I should have written a column last week, but I was a bit under the weather, so to speak. Here I am with all the news that I can find. Hope many of you are feeling a lot better this week. At least, the weather has been cooperating with sunny days.
Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub in Eaton welcomes the art of J.P. Goodwin for the months of November and December. Jen Kovach, innkeeper/owner of the Snowvillage Inn, says “We’re delighted to have JP’s work return to the inn. She is well-known in the valley not only for her beautiful artwork, but also as a designer and educator.”
Goodwin, an award-winning artist with degrees in fine arts and residential design, has been a professional for 60 years. She is represented by galleries in Marblehead, Mass., and North Conway and Chocorua in New Hampshire. Her work hangs in collections throughout the United States, Cuba, Cyprus, Italy and England. Past president of the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and presently board member of ArtWorks Gallery/Chocorua Creative Arts Center, Goodwin also facilitates the Friday Painter’s Group, which paints en plain air throughout the valley and annually at the inn.
This group is open to the public at no charge and carries on a tradition begun at inns and hotels of the White Mountains in the 19th century. A muralist, restorer of oils, designer of fiber arts patterns, landscape designer and instructor round out her resume. Goodwin teaches two popular workshops known as “Everyone Can Draw” and “Watercolor en Plain Air” through Artworks in Chocorua Village. She staunchly maintains that everyone can really draw.
We are excited to announce the upcoming Christmas concerts at the Little White Church in Eaton. (Did I really just say that word, Christmas?) Join us for an evening or matinee performance of piano (Dana Cunningham) and cello (Max Dyer) in this extraordinary setting. Max and Dana will be offering two concerts with the same program, and they hope to see everyone there. The first concert is on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), and the second performance is Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available on Cunningham’s website. (Tickets purchased online will be held at the door, not mailed). You may also purchase tickets at the Eaton Village Store in Eaton and at White Birch Books in North Conway. Masks and proof of vaccination required at the door. There is a 100-seat capacity. Traditionally, Carol Noonan has joined Cunningham and Dyer for the Saturday evening performance. She will not be with them this year, and we will all miss her.
In case you weren’t sure, masks are required at the Eaton Town Hall and at the Eaton Village Store. I will definitely have mine on all next week, just to be safe for everyone. Everyone must be diligent in this regard.
This Thursday is Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This special day is for all of us to remember the sacrifices that our veterans have made, many with their lives, to fight for the most important right that we have here in America, our freedom. This is the land of the free and land of the brave, and the fact that we can exercise our freedoms is due to our veterans, past, present and future.
Please take time out of your day on Nov. 11 to honor those who have paved our way to freedom and are still fighting for this. I salute you, veterans and God bless you.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
