I’m writing this on Easter Sunday, so I want to wish everyone a Happy Easter. I hope you all received Easter baskets of some kind, colored eggs, chocolates, peeps, jelly beans, fresh flowers and bunnies, because we had such a beautiful day for a celebration. Spring has sprung and we are all waiting for what is in store. Hopefully, we can resume hugging, go out to eat more, enjoy each other’s company, and take walks in our beautiful town. Think positive and enjoy the sunshine.
Our new town clerk/tax collector’s office is open on Mondays from 8 a.m. until noon and on Tuesdays, from 2 to 6 p.m. Give Heather McKendry a call at (603) 447-2840 if you have any questions.
The Snowvillage Inn in Eaton is pleased to host the paintings of Sandi Poor for the months of April and May. An artist reception will take place on Wednesday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. A cheese-and-cracker platter will be provided by the artist and beverages will be available for purchase. The artist reception is free and the public is invited to attend. Sandi’s passion for drawing and painting began at an early age and the Arts have been an important part of her life. Now, as a semi-retired health-care consultant, she has finally found the time to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an artist.
Though mostly self-taught, Poor has attended many local and nationally acclaimed workshops. She was a participating member of the Ellis River Art Gallery and is currently on the board of the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and the Friday Painters Group. She has exhibited at the Ellis River Art Gallery and Cafe, the Darby Field Inn, and Poor had a solo exhibit at M&D Playhouse.
Watercolor is her favorite medium. She continues her artistic growth, increasing her knowledge and mastering techniques with ongoing workshops and fellowship with other artists. Come see her great talent this Wednesday and for the next two months at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton.
Make sure to come for a beverage and a fabulous dinner at the Snowvillage Inn from Wednesday to Saturday. Give a call at (603) 447-2818 to make a reservation. Hey, it is almost warm enough to sit on their lovely porch. I’m there at least one night a week. You will not be disappointed.
The Ossipee Chalmers Group Blood Drive on Wednesday this week is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, April 7, from 11 to 4:30 at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website to pick a time and note if you are a first time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteers can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities.
The Eaton Village Store continues to offer all sorts of special recipes along with their breakfast and lunch menus Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This week they made a mac and cheese with smoked beef and peas, which my family had for Easter dinner. The pizzas on Friday night have been a big hit. Go to their website and see all the choices you have, including salads, soups, cookies, quiches, and more. Just call Justin and Kate at Eaton Village Store at (603) 447-2403 and make up a delicious order. Great food. You can also order beer, wine, and some groceries.
Don’t forget about our Little Field Farm stand on Route 153 just north of King Pine. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, they serve up the most delectable croissants (ham and cheese, almond, chocolate), all sorts of heavenly pastries, Peter’s famous bread (secret family recipe), and several choices of New York style pizzas which will knock your socks off. Call (603) 447-1824 to make an order. Think about it, not so long from now, they will have a ton of fresh produce as well. Order this Saturday. Aren’t we lucky here in Eaton to have so many offerings nearby? Let’s shake off those winter and COVID blues by going outside and having some great food.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
