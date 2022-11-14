I hate to start off like this, but I heard a rumor that it might snow on Wednesday? After all, we are in New England. This fall has been absolutely beautiful, so I will not be complaining. Be smart and drive carefully.
Who isn’t in the mood for chocolate? Beth Griffin wants you to know that due to the rain, the Tamworth Farmers’ Market scheduled for last weekend is now on for Saturday Nov. 19, at the Unitarian Church in Tamworth Village from 10 a.m. to noon. Her delicious chocolate would be a great gift to bring to everyone on Thanksgiving.
Beautiful words from chocolatier Griffin, “Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, and I’m reflecting upon all of the parts of my life to be grateful for: Family, friends, pets, community, food, shelter, prosperity, this amazing planet we live on, all the challenges that help me to become a better version of myself each and every day and the list goes ever on. Thank you for being a part of all the blessings I count.”
We will be having three Christmas concerts coming up at our Little White Church in Eaton. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. come listen to our own fantastic pianist Dana Cunningham with special guest star, Mike Sakash on the saxophone, together in concert. In case you cannot make it to that one, there will be another solo concert performance by Dana Cunningham on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.
Cunningham will also be celebrating her new release, “Homecoming,” songs of comfort and joy, available at all the concerts. Congratulations, Dana, on this grand endeavor. You may also purchase her new album at White Birch Books, the Eaton Village Store, or online at danacunningham.com.
On Friday, Dec. 9, Cunningham, composer and pianist, will once again be joining singer, songwriter Carol Noonan in their annual Christmas concert at the Little White Church, which is always a fun and wonderful concert. Tickets for this show must be purchased through the Stone Mountain Arts Center at stonemountainartscenter.com or (207) 935-7292. Don’t take too long to book this because it sells out early.
All of us Eatonites had a delightful evening at the Majestic Cafe in Conway. I had not been to the new cafe, now complete with little white cloth-covered tables, a variety of beer, wine or a cocktail menu.
This was a very special concert featuring the amazing Vanessa Schukis, singing a tribute to Marlene Dietrich. Her great friend Tim Ostendorf, gave us a colorful history of Dietrich, her many relationships, one with composer Burt Bacharach and a glimpse into this singer’s grand success in Europe. Ostendorf even joined Schukis (as Dietrich) in a very funny little ditty about men. Schukis’s pianist Scott Nicholas joined them all the way through with beautiful melodies. If these names seem familiar, Schukis and Nicholas have performed regularly at Tim and Bobby’s Inn at Crystal Lake.
Recognizing how much I had missed the camaraderie with these three, the audience seemed to totally agree with the laughing at Ostendorf’s witty comments, Schukis’ brilliant voice, and the wonderful music filling the scene. Congratulations to everyone at the theater for booking this great concert, and I wish you much success with the programs at this historical venue. Every Friday night they have a Jazz Series. You must stop by and see how lovely the place looks.
It appears we had a huge turnout for Voting Day. I heard 75 percent? That would be truly amazing. Way to go, Eaton. I hope Eaton people will keep showing up for voting, which is such an important duty.
I want to salute all veterans for their service, their sacrifices, their sense of duty and honor. Without them we would not be a free nation, and we should never take that for granted, ever. Thank you to all veterans for doing what you do to help our great nation.
I wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving Day with family, friends, and other loved ones. This meal is absolutely my favorite with the turkey and all the fixings, and I cannot wait to make turkey sandwiches the next day, with everything in them, and I mean everything. Please say a few words of thanks this day for everything in your lives that is good and happy.
