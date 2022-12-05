We have many interesting places to go this holiday season, especially for music, cookies or food.

I will start off with music: Dec. 9 come to the Little White Church to hear pianist/composer Dana Cunningham and singer/songwriter Carol Noonan perform their fun routine in honor of the Christmas season. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. To attend this performance, you must purchase your ticket from the Stone Mountain Arts Center box office. Tickets will be held at the church door.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.