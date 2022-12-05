We have many interesting places to go this holiday season, especially for music, cookies or food.
I will start off with music: Dec. 9 come to the Little White Church to hear pianist/composer Dana Cunningham and singer/songwriter Carol Noonan perform their fun routine in honor of the Christmas season. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. To attend this performance, you must purchase your ticket from the Stone Mountain Arts Center box office. Tickets will be held at the church door.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, come back to the Little White Church for a performance with Cunningham and special guest Mike Sakash on the saxophone beginning at 4 p.m. If you had to miss either of these concerts, come to the Little White Church for a solo performance by Cunningham on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.
Enjoy this lovely music at the renowned Little White Church. Cunningham’s new release, “Homecoming: Songs of Comfort and Joy," will be available for purchase at the concerts. Believe me, this one is really special and I am lucky enough to have a copy. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday concerts are available at White Birch Books, the Eaton Village Store and at danacunningham.com.
To finish the concerts at the Little White Church, come join Puckerbrush (Celtic contradance band) and the Promise Singers (women’s singing group from Bridgton, Maine) for a relaxing evening of holiday music at our church in Eaton on Friday, Dec, 16 at 7 p.m. There are no tickets or reservations needed for this event. Donations at the door will benefit the awe-inspiring Little White Church. Refreshments will be served after the program. All are welcome.
Now for the cookies and more music: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, head to both of our inns here in Eaton. Stop at the Inn at Crystal Lake, where you can also enjoy Cassandra Marsh on the piano, while you are munching on your cookies. Head over to the Snowvillage Inn for the cookie tour on the same two days. (I’m hungry already.)
Speaking of food, on Sunday, Dec. 11, Snowvillage Inn will also be putting on a craft fair and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be supporting our local businesses and the food there is always delicious.
Also at the Snowvillage Inn, you may come to the Local’s Party on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for a four-course dinner for $39.95. This is also a fund-raiser for the Freedom Food Pantry where they are hoping for shampoo soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and feminine products, plus dog and cat food and kitty litter.
Two future events will also take place at Snowvillage Inn: Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, you can enjoy a great six-course dinner with live music from 5 to 9 p.m. for $139 per person.
The board of the South Eaton Eaton Meeting House Association, would like to thank the community for their support of their events this year, the dessert and bake sale in July, yard sale in September, and annual Ecumenical Service in November. All were successful and well-attended. Over the winter while the meeting house is closed, the board will be planning events for 2023. In the meantime, go to southeatonmeetinghouse.org. Contact them if you have any ideas or would like to become a member.
Notice from the Eaton Town Hall: The Eaton Town Clerk’s office will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
